Ryan Seacrest, 51, Reveals What’s Inside His ‘Dude Freezer’ Weeks After Flaunting Six-Pack Abs

Ryan Seacrest isn’t giving up his favorite frozen treats anytime soon, and his latest Instagram post shows just how much he loves them. The “American Idol” host, who recently showed off his impressive abs in a shirtless photo, surprised fans by opening his freezer to reveal an unusual collection of food.

Seacrest, 51, shared the photo on Wednesday, October 21, showing shelves packed with ice cream, fish, and chicken. His radio co-hosts couldn’t help laughing at the contents, especially how much ice cream he had stocked away.

Ryan Seacrest Reveals What’s Inside His ‘Dude Freezer’

The “Wheel of Fortune” host shared the freezer photo on Instagram alongside a playful confession about his eating habits.

“My preferred food groups are protein and ice cream,” Seacrest wrote.

According to People, the freezer contained 14 cartons of ice cream, including Jeni’s Blackout Chocolate Cake and Alec’s Pistachio Crunch. Several vacuum-sealed packages that appeared to be chicken and salmon filled the remaining shelves.

A box of steamed jasmine rice and Jonny Pops ice pops were also visible.

Seacrest later discussed the photo with his “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” colleagues, Sisanie and Tanya Rad.

Ryan Seacrest’s Radio Co-Hosts React to His Freezer

Disney RYAN SEACREST

“This is such a dude freezer,” Sisanie joked after seeing the picture. “Why is it a dude freezer?” Seacrest asked. “Like meat and ice cream,” she replied.

Rad pointed out the box of rice, prompting Seacrest to explain that he occasionally needed a convenient meal option. “You need rice every once in a while,” he said.

The conversation soon returned to his impressive ice cream collection.

Why Does Ryan Seacrest Have So Much Ice Cream?

When his colleagues questioned why he needed more than a dozen cartons, Seacrest had a simple explanation.

“Well, I didn’t know which flavor I was gonna love, so I got cookie dough, I got candy bar, I got coffee, I got cappuccino, I got peanut butter chocolate,” he explained.

The television personality also revealed that he keeps the Jonny Pops for his niece whenever she visits.

Fans joined the conversation in the comments section.

“Where are the vegetables haha 😂 just kidding keep it up 👍,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “😍save me the coffee ice cream 🍨.”

Ryan Seacrest Recently Showed Off His Fitness Progress

The freezer revelation comes weeks after Seacrest shared a shirtless Instagram photo taken during an outdoor workout.

On Saturday, October 3, he posted a glimpse of his muscular physique while enjoying a beach bike ride.

The television veteran has previously said he works hard to stay active.

During an October 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Seacrest said he was trying to “make myself feel like I’m not 50” through regular exercise, healthier eating, and recovery routines.

He also told People in 2023 that he generally followed a Mediterranean-style diet featuring vegetables, fish, and salads. “I don’t eat a ton of meat,” he said then.

However, his latest post makes one thing clear: Ice cream still has a permanent place in his freezer.