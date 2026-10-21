Luke Bryan Has a Special Prediction for ‘American Idol’ Season 25

It’s hard to believe that country music star Luke Bryan is approaching his 10th season as an “American Idol” judge. Bryan joined the beloved singing competition in 2018 for season 16, alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, as well as longtime host Ryan Seacrest, when the series made its move to ABC from Fox.

Although “American Idol” season 25 does not yet have an official premiere date, the milestone season is expected to air in early 2027. In September, ABC confirmed that Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood would return to the judges’ panel. The upcoming season will mark the 10th year for both Bryan and Richie, making it an especially meaningful milestone for both judges.

Luke Bryan Teases Plenty of ‘Nostalgic Moments’ on ‘American Idol’ Season 25

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 19: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan attend ABC’s “American Idol” Finale on May 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

There will be a lot of history to celebrate when “American Idol” returns next year for season 25. Both Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will mark incredible milestones as they return for their 10th time as judges. Fans can expect plenty of nostalgic moments in the upcoming season, something that Bryan himself teased in a recent interview.

Speaking with Country Countdown USA, Bryan reflected on “American Idol” reaching its 25th season after captivating viewers for a quarter of a century. He also opened up about his own personal milestone, as the upcoming season will mark his 10th year as judge.

“It’ll be 25 total years for Idol, and my tenth year. Just honored to have done 10 years,” he shared. ” It’s an honor to get to do. It’s a family show, lot of wonderful memories during the past 10 years.”

He then teased, “I expect there will be a lot of nostalgic moments, and I’ll get to see how I’ve aged over the last ten years.”

Fans would love to see season 25 take a trip down memory lane, revisiting both Bryan and Richie’s first seasons of the show. The two judges joined the panel in 2018 alongside Katy Perry, who remained on the show until season 22 before Carrie Underwood took her place for season 23. Underwood’s appointment marked a milestone of its own, coming 20 years after she won “American Idol” in 2005. In fact, the show dedicated a YouTube series to Underwood, which followed her Idol journey from her first audition to winning the show.

Bryan Once Admitted He Was ‘Reluctant’ to Join ‘American Idol’ at First

ABC

Although it is quite an honor to be asked to judge such a beloved show like “American Idol,” Bryan once shared that he was hesitant to join. In an interview with Cigar Aficionado, the “Play It Again” artist said that he was so busy with his music career that he didn’t know if he could give it his all for Idol.

“At the time, I was doing stadium shows… I was as busy as a human being could be. So, I was a little reluctant to add another layer of commitment and concentration,” he said.

He continued, “When you’re selling out football stadiums and your albums are doing everything you’ve dreamed of, throwing a distraction in the mix was something that was a little bit challenging.”

Somehow, Bryan was able to make it work, calling the nine years he’s been a judge as “amazing experience.”

“Nine years later, still at the desk and I look back and it’s been an amazing experience for me,” Bryan said. “The lessons and things that I’ve learned are just countless.”

Bryan will also be much closer to home as the show moves production from Los Angeles to Georgia. Bryan and fellow judge Underwood reside in Tennessee, with a drive from Atlanta to Nashville about four hours.