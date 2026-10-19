Ryan Seacrest Unveils Heartwarming First for Hospitalized Children

Ryan Seacrest might be best known for hosting popular competition shows like “American Idol” and more recently, “Wheel of Fortune.” But his latest milestone has nothing to do with finding the next big music star or helping contestants solve puzzles. Instead, the longtime host is celebrating a new achievement through his charitable work, and it’s one that will bring more smiles to children and their families.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation has opened its 14th Seacrest Studios location at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Florida. But, this latest opening comes also with an extra reason to celebrate.

Ryan Seacrest Celebrates 14th Seacrest Studios Location

Created to bring entertainment and creative opportunities to children in pediatric hospitals, The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, is changing lives. Instead of simply watching their favorite shows, patients can get involved in the action and discover what it’s like to work behind the scenes in radio and television.

Yep, that means young patients can do more than just sit back and enjoy the entertainment. They can take the microphone, host their own shows, interview special guests, make music, and participate in live broadcasts. It’s an opportunity to explore their creativity and enjoy something different from their usual hospital routine.

According to the foundation website, the new studio marks the organization’s 14th location nationwide. Its partnership with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital brings these media experiences to young patients in South Florida.

Let’s be real, spending time in a hospital can be difficult for children and their families. Having an opportunity to participate in something fun, creative, and completely different from their medical routines can make those days a little brighter.

And it seems like that’s exactly what makes these studios so special. They give kids the chance to express themselves, try something new, and enjoy experiences that have nothing to do with being a patient.

New Miami Studio Makes History With Bilingual Programming

Getty Singer-Songwriter Caylee Hammack and ACM Lifting Lives Executive Director Lyndsay Cruz pose with ACM Lifting Lives Music Campers at Seacrest Studios (2019)

While opening another Seacrest Studios location is exciting news, the Miami studio is also making history for the foundation.

For the first time, a Seacrest Studios location will offer programming in both English and Spanish. The studio will also curate Spanish-language content that can be shared with other hospitals in the Seacrest Studios network.

Yep, this is a pretty big deal! By offering bilingual programming, the foundation is creating more opportunities for children and families to participate in the fun, regardless of which language they feel most comfortable speaking.

Honestly, making entertainment more accessible is a wonderful way to expand the foundation’s mission. The new studio doesn’t just give patients another place to explore media; it also helps more families feel included in the experience.

The ability to share Spanish-language content with other Seacrest Studios locations makes this milestone even more meaningful. The programming created in Miami could reach young patients beyond South Florida, extending the benefits of the new initiative to other communities.

It seems like a natural next step for an organization that uses entertainment to help children discover their creativity and connect with the world around them.

Ryan Seacrest Shares His Excitement About the Partnership

Getty Ryan Seacrest speaks onstage during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Seacrest celebrated the new location in a statement published on the foundation’s website, expressing his excitement about welcoming Nicklaus Children’s Hospital into the Seacrest Studios family. He shared:

“It is an honor to welcome South Florida and Nicklaus Children’s to the Seacrest Studios family as our 14th location nationwide… With this new bilingual studio, we are proud to make our programming accessible and enjoyable to even more children and their families. We are energized by this partnership with Nicklaus Children’s and can’t wait to support them as they introduce patients and their families to the wonders of media.”

Matthew A. Love, president and CEO, Nicklaus Children’s Health System, also shared his thoughts on the collaboration in the same statement. He said:

“Our two organizations share similar missions of inspiring hope, promoting health, and delivering joy to children and families when they need it most. Together, we’re offering children an outlet that provides them with a space to create joy and use their imagination while reminding them that even through the toughest times, their voices matter, their stories are worth sharing, and their futures are bright.”

A New Way to Bring Joy to Young Patients

The opening of the Miami studio is an exciting addition to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation‘s work, but the bilingual programming makes this milestone particularly noteworthy. More children and families will have the opportunity to participate in creative activities, explore the entertainment industry, and enjoy a little fun during challenging times.

Let’s be real, Ryan Seacrest has spent years entertaining audiences through some of television’s biggest shows. Now, through the foundation’s latest achievement, even more young patients can experience the excitement of being behind the microphone or camera themselves.

And honestly, that’s a pretty wonderful reason to celebrate.