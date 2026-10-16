Kelly Clarkson’s Bird-Themed Home Decor Collection Resurfaces Amid Viral Brooklyn Store Drama

Kelly Clarkson has a soft spot for birds in her home decor, and her latest holiday pieces arrived at an awkward moment.

Days after a $15,000 mechanical bird became the centerpiece of a viral shopping dispute, Clarkson’s bird-themed decor is getting renewed attention, with feathered ornaments available at a much lower price.

Her Kelly Clarkson Home collection at Wayfair includes bird-themed decorations, landing just days after her public back-and-forth with Brooklyn Heights shop Art of Play over a mechanical singing bird named Molly.

The longtime The Voice advisor, 44, did not create the pieces in response to the controversy. Her love of bird decor predates the encounter at the store.

Even so, Rolling Stone pointed out the coincidence on Thursday, October 15, as the exchange with the Brooklyn business continued.

Kelly Clarkson’s Holiday Collection Includes Bird Decor

NBC THE VOICE — “The Battles Premiere” Episode 2904 — Pictured: Kelly Clarkson –

The outlet highlighted a set of six brushed-metal bird ornaments from Clarkson’s holiday collection.

The hand-sculpted decorations featured a silver finish, with each bird measuring roughly 3.5 inches and arriving with a ribbon for hanging.

Another six-piece bird ornament set featured iron birds with a metallic gold finish and subtle star details.

The pieces offered a much cheaper take on the decor that recently caught Clarkson’s attention during a shopping trip to Brooklyn.

Clarkson’s Brooklyn Shopping Trip Sparked a Viral Dispute

The controversy began after Clarkson visited Art of Play and later criticized the store on X.

She said she drove to Brooklyn intending to buy several items but felt an employee judged whether she could afford what she wanted.

Clarkson compared the encounter to Julia Roberts’ character in “Pretty Woman.”

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” Clarkson wrote.

She added, “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale.”

Art of Play disputed her account, saying Molly was a one-of-a-kind automaton attached to the store and not available for purchase. Photos showed a $15,000 price tag near the bird.

Kelly Clarkson Fired Back at the Store

Clarkson responded after Art of Play issued its explanation, posting an image that she said supported her account.

“You’re not only rude, but you’re also a liar,” she wrote.

The dispute quickly spread online, with customers, fans and critics weighing in on both sides.

Art of Play co-owner Adam Rubin later told Rolling Stone that the attention had negatively affected his small business.

“Kelly Clarkson knew that she was lighting that fuse when she decided to use her fame and wealth on a public platform to try to destroy our business,” Rubin said. “She chose to do it anyway.”

Rubin has nevertheless said Clarkson would still be welcome back at the store.

Clarkson has not publicly responded to Rubin’s latest remarks. Meanwhile, her Wayfair partnership has existed independently of the Art of Play episode.

The Kelly Clarkson Home line includes furniture, holiday pieces, and decorative items chosen to match her personal design aesthetic.