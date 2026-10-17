Clay Aiken Celebrates 23 Years of Music With a Milestone That Will Make Fans Nostalgic

Clay Aiken got fans super excited after releasing new music with his album titled “Rewind” in September. The record marks a pretty significant moment in his career, as it’s his first album of new tunes in 18 years!

As Aiken is keeping busy promoting the record, he isn’t forgetting where he came from. Aiken never won “American Idol,” but he did come in second place to Reuben Studdard on the show’s second season. And, as fans know, contestants on the beloved show who haven’t won have gone on to do incredible things.

So, it was amazing to see Aiken going back to where it all started in his music career. In an Instagram post shared on October 14, the singer celebrated 23 years since his debut album, “Measure of a Man.” The record was released the same year as Aiken’s Idol journey.

Clay Aiken Celebrates 23 Years Since The Release of His Debut Album ‘Mesaure of a Man’

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Recording artist Clay Aiken performs onstage during the 2015 Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Clay Aiken took a long walk down memory lane to celebrate a major music milestone. In an Instagram post on October 14, he celebrated exactly 23 years since he released his debut album, “Measure of a Man.” Despite coming in as runner-up on season 2 of “American Idol” in 2003, his first album went multi-platinum.

The album spawned hit songs like “Invisible,” which Aiken poked fun at in his Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to my first album, “Measure Of A Man”🥂 Here’s to 23 years of creepily watching you in your room. 👀👀,” he captioned the music video.

“Measure of a Man” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when it was released, with over 600,000 copies sold in its first week. It’s certainly an impressive milestone for someone who didn’t go on to win “American Idol,” showcasing just how much fan adored him long after the show ended.

After Idol and seeing his album become a success, he reflected on just how much his life changed in the blink of an eye. “Last year at this time, (I was) a student at UNC-Charlotte wondering if I had enough money to go get the bread at the grocery store,” he shared with CBS News in 2003. “Now I eat out – a completely different lifestyle. I’m in L.A. I’m busy all of the time, not knowing where I’m going to be the next day. So it’s definitely a change,” he added.

Aiken Takes Fans Back With His Nostalgic Post

Getty LOS ANGELES – APRIL 28: American Idol finalists (L-R) Clay Aiken, Kimberley locke, Trenyce, Ruben Studdard and Joshua Gracin arrive at the premiere of “X2: X-MEN UNITED” at the Chinese Theatre on April 28, 2003 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans who remember cheering for Aiken during his “American Idol” days may be feeling a little old knowing his debut album was released more than 20 years ago. Still, these longtime fans can likely sing along to every word of some of his most beloved songs, including “Invisible.”

In the comment section of the throwback post, fans shared their favorite memories of that time, including seeing Aiken on their TVs and voting for him live, to starring in the music video of “Invisible,” and attending some of his concerts.

“I still remember being an extra in the crowd. Never walked the boulevard so much in my life 😂 Worth it though,” a commenr read. “Still sing the song at the top of my lungs. Claymates certainly did not mind the creepy lyrics,” another read.