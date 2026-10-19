Nicole Kidman Wants ‘Peace’ With Keith Urban Ahead of Holiday Season: Report

Former “American Idol” judges Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez had a great, friendly connection during their time on the show, but nothing romantic ever happened between them. Now that they are both single at the same time, that may change, and reports suggest it could. But how is his relationship with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, and can they move forward amicably?

Nicole Kidman Wants Peace With Keith Urban

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An insider told Star that Kidman is “moving on with her life,” and she “doesn’t have the patience or the energy to get bogged down in any more fighting,” StyleCaster reports. “She’s determined to achieve peace with Keith by the end of this year, so that the family can gather in Nashville and have a semblance of normalcy for Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

Urban and Kidman split in September 2025, after 19 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized on January 6, 2026. The insider told Star that the “Practical Magic 2” actress is trying to keep things amicable between them for the sake of their two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

“She’s trying to model a mature, calm reaction to the end of this marriage for the sake of her daughters,” the insider said. “That doesn’t make any of this less painful for Nicole personally, but she’s good at keeping that to herself, putting on a brave face, and charging forward to face the next challenge.”

They added, “Right now, the ball is in Keith’s court to rise to Nicole’s level, put aside any grievances he has, and help give the whole family a fresh start after the pretty rocky last 18 months they’ve been through. The sooner Keith can get over his hang-ups about spending peaceful time with Nicole and their kids, the better!”

Keith Urban Moving Forward Romantically

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Earlier this month, a source told Radar Online that Urban and Lopez have been “in touch a lot.” The source continued, “It says a lot that they’ve confided in one another because they’re so private and guarded around other people. They seem to trust each other and feel comfortable opening up about their private situations and even their insecurities.”

The source also claimed the pair have “met up in secret – which isn’t hard to arrange given their enormous resources and the fact they’re often in the same city.” They added, “J.Lo and Keith have always gotten on like two peas in a pod. Back when they filmed Idol, it was always being talked about how they were so in sync and obviously drawn to each other. It was open knowledge and plainly obvious to people on set. Ultimately, they never acted on anything. They were in committed relationships.”

Lopez split from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, in August 2024. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025. The source also discussed a connection shared between Lopez and Urban. “There’s nothing to stop them from exploring their very obvious connection,” they shared. However, neither Urban nor Lopez has commented on their potential relationship, and it remains unconfirmed.

