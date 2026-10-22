Fans Can’t Get Over Carrie Underwood & Katy Perry’s Surprising Red Carpet Moment at Dolly Parton Tribute

Two years after country superstar Carrie Underwood replaced pop queen Katy Perry at the judges’ table on “American Idol,” the singers had a surprise red carpet moment before appearing on ABC’s Dolly Parton tribute concert, which aired live on October 21, 2026.

Underwood was among the legion of country stars who’d been announced as performers or presenters at the show, held at Nashville’s Belmont University. But Perry was a surprise addition, there to praise Parton and introduce Ella Langley‘s performance of “Jolene.”

It’s not clear if Underwood and Perry had seen each other since the changing of the guard at “American Idol.” As they posed for photographers on the red carpet, fans couldn’t help but notice that they kept each other at arm’s length — literally.

Many Fans Thought Carrie Underwood & Katy Perry Looked ‘Awkward’ on the Red Carpet

Getty Carrie Underwood and Katy Perry attend ‘CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration Of Dolly Parton’ at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on October 21, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Perry announced in February 2024 that she would be leaving “American Idol” after season 22 to release a new album and launch a worldwide tour. Underwood, who rose to fame after winning the show in 2005, was named Perry’s replacement that August. At the time, Perry supported Underwood’s hiring, telling Billboard, “She was born on that show. I think she knows how to steer it.”

The two wound up on the red carpet at the same time before appearing on “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton.” Perry and Underwood came together to pose for photographers, and while they both looked stunning, many fans who saw the pics circulating online noticed they didn’t exactly look chummy.

One quipped, “Can they stand further apart 😂” while another wrote, “They seem awkward together lol”

“This is so so awkward,” someone else commented. “They don’t want to be together”

“I legit thought these were their Madame Tussaud’s wax figures,” another person wrote, and others made similar references.

But not all of the comments called out Perry and Underwood for looking uncomfortable. Many complimented the artists for looking “beautiful” and “fantastic.” One person gushed, “Two powerhouses in one frame ✨”

Katy Perry Appeared to Hug Carrie Underwood After the Show

Getty Singers Carrie Underwood (L) and Katy Perry arrive at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles.

Fans may be reading too much into the space between Perry and Underwood in their photos, though. It’s possible Perry didn’t lean in and cozy up to Underwood, or vice versa, due to how wide the skirt on Underwood’s white gown was.

In addition, right after Underwood closed the show by singing a beautiful rendition of “I Will Always Love You” (with all the stars joining her onstage for the final chorus), Perry walked over to Underwood and appeared to be leaning in for a hug when the camera panned away.

Both stars have professed their love for Parton in the weeks since her death on August 25, including Underwood performing emotional covers of her songs at concerts.

Perhaps Parton’s tribute show served as a good and purposeful excuse for Underwood and Perry to come together after many years. During the October 21st tribute show, Perry told the audience of Parton, “Some called her the great unifier because she had this ability to bring people together from all walks of life, political perspectives, sexual orientations. She saw beyond those labels because she saw the humanity in everyone.”

“CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton” is available to stream via Disney+ and Hulu. Meanwhile, Underwood recently confirmed she will be back for her third season as a judge on “American Idol” in 2027.