Ella Langley & Tucker Wetmore Dating Rumors Take a Major Turn

Ella Langley and Tucker Wetmore have spent months fueling speculation about whether their connection extends beyond country music. Now, those dating rumors have taken their biggest turn yet.

The development arrives during a major week for Langley, who just made Billboard history with “Choosin’ Texas” after the song reached its 23rd week at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

On September 23, multiple sources told People that Langley, 27, and Wetmore, 26, are dating. TMZ was first to report the relationship, citing sources close to the situation.

Neither Langley nor Wetmore has publicly confirmed that they are a couple.

Ella Langley & Tucker Wetmore Are Reportedly Dating

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 22: Ella Langley performs onstage at the 9th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 22, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The latest Ella Langley Tand ucker Wetmore relationship update came after the two country singers were spotted together in Nashville on September 22.

According to TMZ, Langley and Wetmore left the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium together following a big night for the “Choosin’ Texas” singer.

Sources told the outlet that the pair met through mutual friends and connections within the music industry and had been dating before their latest Nashville outing.

People subsequently reported that multiple sources also confirmed the relationship to the publication. Representatives for the singers did not respond to People’s requests for comment.

The exact timeline of their reported romance remains unclear. Neither outlet established precisely when Langley and Wetmore went from friends to something more.

However, fans had been watching their interactions for months before the latest report.

Ella Langley Boyfriend Rumors Had Been Building for Months

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Country music artist Tucker Wetmore waves to the crowd before throwing out a first pitch before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park on September 20, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Questions about Ella Langley’s boyfriend began pointing toward Wetmore in December 2025.

The speculation started after both singers shared social media posts from Caribbean trips around the same time. They were later photographed together at the Soggy Dollar Bar in the British Virgin Islands, adding to fans’ suspicions that they were vacationing together.

Neither singer addressed the speculation at the time.

Their connection drew more attention in March when Langley joined Wetmore for an acoustic performance of his song “Sunburn” during the Heart Strings for Hope charity event.

The performance gave fans another public look at their chemistry but still offered no confirmation that anything romantic was happening behind the scenes.

Langley had previously faced persistent dating speculation involving her frequent collaborator Riley Green after their hit duets “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Both singers pushed back on those rumors. Langley previously said that she and Green were not dating, while Green has also explained that fans often connect country duet partners romantically because of the chemistry required to sell their songs. EntertainmentNow recently revisited Green’s relationship history.

The Wetmore reports are different because TMZ and People are now citing sources who say the two are actually dating.

The Dating Report Caps a Historic Week for Ella Langley

The relationship news could hardly have arrived during a bigger professional moment for Langley.

On September 22, “Choosin’ Texas,” which she co-wrote with Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor, officially reached 23 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The achievement moved the song past Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which had accumulated 22 weeks at No. 1, giving Langley the record for the most weeks atop the chart.

That same night, Langley attended the ninth annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium, where “Choosin’ Texas” was named Song of the Year. Langley, Lambert, Dick and Taylor received the songwriting honor.

TMZ reported that Wetmore was by Langley’s side as she left the event and continued celebrating the milestone.

For now, fans waiting for Langley or Wetmore to put their own label on the relationship will have to keep waiting. But after months of vacation sightings, performances and speculation, multiple sources are now saying the two country stars have taken their connection beyond friendship.