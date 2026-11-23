As former “American Idol” judge Mariah Carey embarks on her Christmas Tour and fans get ready for the holiday season, Carey has some exciting plans this year. Last week, she announced a collaboration with Barbie on a Christmas-themed doll in her likeness, and now Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar is also open.

Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar Is Open

An official Instagram page dedicated to the pop-up bars revealed locations in Atlanta, New York, Boston, San Diego, Chicago, and Los Angeles. A video teaser on Instagram two days ago saw Carey sharing that five of the six locations are now open. Boston opens on November 25.

“My Holiday Bars are now open in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, & San Diego! Time to get festive!!” she wrote in the caption. Fans flooded the post with their thoughts. “The Queen of Christmas,” a comment reads. “I went this past Wednesday and had a blast girl! THANKS!!!” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “The best time of year is here!!!” “We sooooo want to go! Please bring it to Brazil as well, we need it!” and “I CANT wait to go! Love you.”

What To Expect From Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar

At the Holiday Bars, fans can order cocktails made with Carey’s Black Irish, take photos in a sleigh surrounded by impressive Christmas decor, and purchase items from a merch collection, the website states.

Carey launched Black Irish, her Irish cream liqueur, in 2021, and the name honors her own heritage. Black Irish is “a playful nod to her Black and Irish lineage,” Food & Wine reports, noting that her father was of “Black and Venezuelan descent, and her mother has an Irish background.”

Of the product, Carey shared in a statement, “I have been putting my heart into this project for almost two years, and I am so excited to finally share this news with you all. I wanted to create something that embodies the holidays and gives everyone a reason to celebrate year-round, and I really think we have done that with Black Irish.”

What Is Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar

But what is Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar? “Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar is a festive, fully decorated holiday oasis. Step into our holiday-themed bar, where the magic is in the atmosphere! Guests will be fully immersed in the Christmas spirit, surrounded by wall-to-wall Mariah-inspired holiday décor, interactive photo ops throughout,” Bucketlisters states.

It continues, “The revamped experience introduces exciting new moments, including an upgraded “Queen of Christmas” homage, Santa’s Sleigh photo ops, and a signature award wall alongside album-backdrop recreations. This unique pop-up is a must-visit for any die-hard Mariah Carey fan or holiday lover alike. Come for the cheer – stay for the festive vibe!”

While the title “Queen of Christmas” is regularly associated with Carey, she has been eager to make it clear that this is not how she refers to herself. “They can look up every interview I’ve ever done, and not to get super religious, but I was like, ‘I think, like, if anybody would be the ‘Queen of Christmas,’ that would be Mary,” she said in a 2022 interview on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Today reports.