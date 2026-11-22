Mariah Carey sparked concern amongst her fans when footage emerged from her show at Nubank Parque in São Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday, November 17. While performing her 2026 Christmas Time tour, Carey appeared to be in poor health and required help from her dancers, Parade reports.

Fans believed she was limited in her movement and flooded social media with their thoughts. However, new photos of Carey have emerged, and she looks happy and relaxed.

Mariah Carey Looks Happy & Relaxed

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the former “American Idol” star was seen on the balcony of her Rio de Janeiro hotel, wearing striped pajamas and oversized black sunglasses as she relaxed. She held a glass of red wine and appeared incredibly content as she lay on a lounger.

The publication reports that Carey was also seen chatting to a female companion and pointing into the distance. The photos were taken on Friday, November 20, and Carey performed in Rio on Saturday, November 21.

After her Brazil concert dates, Carey will perform on her Christmas tour in Birmingham, London, Manchester, and Ta’ Qali. Her last concert will be in Abu Dhabi on December 12. Carey is widely regarded as the queen of Christmas, and she has previously shared why she enjoys the holiday season so much.

Mariah Carey Reveals Why She Loves Christmas So Much

“Darling, look, I know a lot of the time people are like, ‘Oh, yay! Look at her! She’s, like, so festive and such a Christmas girl,’ or whatever. But, really, Christmas makes me happy,” she told W Magazine in 2022. “People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, ‘Here I am!’ And that is not what it is. I doubt you have enough time to write about all that, so we won’t go into it.”

She continued, “But when you grow up with a messed-up life, and then you’re able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me. That’s why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be.”

In a 2022 appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Carey revealed she has “never” called herself the Queen of Christmas. “They can look up every interview I’ve ever done, and not to get super religious, but I was like, ‘I think, like, if anybody would be the ‘Queen of Christmas,’ that would be Mary,” she said, Today reports.

She added, “I just happen to actually really love Christmas because I grew up and had kind of a tough childhood, and I always wanted Christmas to be perfect, and it never was. So then when I was able to finally provide myself and my friends and then later now my little kids who are 11 … we have the most festive Christmas ever.”