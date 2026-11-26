Katy Perry gave fans an unexpected look at her latest hairstyle during a European getaway. The singer, who was previously married to Russell Brand, shared a series of vacation photos on November 25, but one luxurious bathtub selfie quickly stood out. It showed off her freshly cropped raven bob in a setting far removed from a traditional salon reveal.

Katy Perry Gives Her New Bob a European Debut

According to Hello!, the singer posed in an ornate brass bathtub inside the Orient Express. The tub sat beneath an elaborate stained-glass window. In the photo, the singer leaned back and showed off her shorter haircut.

Katy Perry made the hairstyle the focus of the photograph with a simple caption: “the bob’s euro debut.” The jet-black cut framed her face and fell neatly around her head. It was a striking change from the longer styles fans have seen from her in the past.

InStyle also highlighted the bathtub photograph and noted that she went without her usual full-glamour makeup. Instead, she embraced a fresh-faced look that suited the relaxed holiday setting.

The haircut was not entirely new to the public. As InStyle reported, Katy Perry had already debuted a similar short style at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala. However, the vacation selfie offered another close look at the sleek black bob.

Inside Katy Perry’s Luxurious European Getaway

The bathtub selfie was just one moment in a larger collection of holiday photographs and videos. According to Hello!, Katy Perry shared glimpses of her time aboard the Orient Express. One image showed her relaxing in the brass tub, while a video captured her enjoying a bath on a moving train.

InStyle described the train clip as a view of the singer’s feet resting on the edge of a white bathtub. Through the window, the scenery could be seen moving past.

The photos also showed the couple exploring European holiday markets and spending time together over dinner. They played cards and challenged each other to a game of backgammon.

The holiday album also included a look at the couple’s evening style. As reported by InStyle, in one image Katy Perry wore a blush-pink corset minidress over a sheer white lace top. The outfit featured a bubble hemline, sheer tights and pointed-toe white heels.

Justin Trudeau chose a cream silk tuxedo jacket with a white shirt and black bow tie. He completed the outfit with black trousers.

Hello! noted that fans were particularly interested in a photograph featuring the couple with French President Emmanuel Macron. Some commenters were surprised to see the French leader appear in the picture. Others joked about his unexpected presence.

The publication also recalled that Trudeau and Macron have known each other for years. They first met at the May 2017 G7 Summit in Sicily, shortly after Macron became president of France. Their friendly public interactions later attracted attention online.

Katy Perry and Trudeau were first romantically linked in July 2025, after meeting in Montreal during her Lifetimes Tour. In comments reported by Hello!, she said she had always wanted an “epic legendary love.” She also described the relationship as the missing piece in her life.