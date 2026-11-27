After becoming winner of the 24th season of “American Idol” earlier this year, Hannah Harper has been making a name for herself in the country music world.

The latest step up that ladder has been the recent release of her new single, “Pink Back.”

The Story Behind ‘Pink Back’

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Recorded in collaboration with content creator Lindsey McGurk, the single is inspired by McGurk’s Get Your Pink Back movement urging women to reclaim their vitality, confidence, and sense of self after a major life transition, such as becoming a mother.

Speaking with Country Now, Harper explains that the song celebrates a woman who embraces the everyday responsibilities of motherhood until enjoying a rare opportunity to change out of her “mom clothes” into a chic little black dress.

Interestingly, Harper wrote the song two years before she competed on “Idol,” inspired by McGurk’s message.

“I have followed Lindsey Gurk on TikTok since 2021. During the COVID pandemic, she was all over my feed, fell in love with her,” Harper recalls.

“I didn’t start writing songs until two years ago… And I was in a writer’s room with Jenna Shuffler and a fellow. His name was Ross [Grieb]. And we were talking about this idea to write a song about motherhood. And I mentioned Lindsey and her whole brand is pink back and it’s just an aim and a mission for moms to just feel themselves again after they have kids. And Ross was in the room and he’s like, ‘I don’t have kids and I’m not a mom. I don’t really know what’s going on, but I think this is a cool idea.’ So we all just brain dumped all of the stuff we could and we turned it into a song.”

And that would have been that, until Harper performed the song during a show in her hometown earlier this year. A video of that performance went viral online, which wound up leading her to connect with Gurk.

“Lindsay reached out, she agreed to do it and we went in the studio and she’s exactly who she is on social media. She’s the most fun, loving person ever,” Harper gushes. “And we recorded ‘Pink Back’ and I’m so excited for the world to hear it. It was Lindsay’s debut singing in a recording studio. Everyone knows she can sing, but that girl, she was singing in there.”

Ultimately, Harper is hopeful that “Pink Back” will touch the hearts of her fellow mothers in the same way that her signature song “String Cheese” has.

“And so I’m super excited about it. I’m so in love with all of the women on social media encouraging the whole process behind ‘Pink Back.’ And so I can’t wait for them to hear the song and I hope that they love it as much as I do,” she adds.

Behind This Guitar

Meanwhile, having recently competed her String Cheese tour, Harper has announced plans to hit the road next for another: the Behind This Guitar Tour, which launches in February and is set to continue through to May.

“Behind This Guitar is getting to know me… There’s so many people who saw me on ‘American Idol’ and they saw what I was trying to represent, but I don’t think that they truly got to know who I am and how we got here,” Harper said of her upcoming tour.

“Growing up, I did bluegrass music, that’s where my roots are,” she added. “So a lot of the music is going to be tied into that and just show realism to the world. That’s my whole goal is it’s not all glitz and glamor and that’s kind of what Behind This Guitar is about and what it represents. It’s not a song that I wrote, but it is my life story. And so we’re going to carry that into the next tour.”









