Jennifer Lopez has her family back under one roof for Thanksgiving, including her twins, Max and Oskar, who returned home from college for the holiday.

The former “American Idol” judge shared family photos and an emotional message on Thursday, November 26, expressing her gratitude for having her children home again.

The reunion comes months after the singer admitted struggling with their move away from home.

Jennifer Lopez Welcomes Twins Max and Oskar Home for Thanksgiving

Jennifer, 57, celebrated Thanksgiving with relatives and her two children, who began college earlier this year.

In photos shared on Instagram, the “On the Floor” singer posed on a couch surrounded by family members, with Oskar, 18, sitting beside her.

Max, also 18, was not pictured, but Lopez confirmed that both children had returned home.

“Woke up grateful in a house full of family, my kids sleeping down the hall, back home from college for the weekend, and ready to cook and partake in all of the traditions of the day, but the most important one I’m thinking about today is gratitude,” she wrote.

The family reunion was especially meaningful after the twins moved out to begin college.

Jennifer Lopez Shares Emotional Thanksgiving Message About Family

Getty

Lopez reflected on how much her family meant to her after spending the past several months adjusting to life without her children at home.

“This day has always been about gratitude, and I’ve never been more grateful for all of the love in my life and the beautiful life that I live alongside my loved ones.”

The holiday also reminded the Grammy-nominated singer of her childhood in New York and the dreams she shared with her mother and sisters.

“Tonight is extra special because when I was a little girl growing up in New York, I dreamed of this day more than any other. Every year, Thanksgiving was when I used to sit in front of the TV and watch West Side Story with my mother and my sisters and dream of one day being able to sing and dance and act and be there myself,” she continued.

Jennifer Lopez Admits She Cried for Months After Twins Left for College

Play

Earlier this month, Lopez spoke candidly about becoming an empty nester during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

“It’s all the feelings. It’s like one of those moments in life where you’re just – you’re sad, you’re melancholy, but you’re excited, and you’re hopeful – there’s just so many feelings that go with [it],” she said.

The singer admitted that the transition had been more difficult than she expected.

“I cried for, like, six months straight, two months before they graduated until I dropped them off and then a few weeks after that.”

Lopez welcomed Max and Oskar in February 2008 with her former husband, Marc Anthony. The couple separated in 2011.

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Thanksgiving Premiere of ‘The JLo Show’

Thanksgiving carried another personal milestone for Lopez as her concert special, “The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas,” premiered on CBS and Paramount+.

According to CBS, the special features the final performance of her Las Vegas residency, filmed in March 2026.

Lopez celebrated the occasion from home with her family, reflecting on the support she has received throughout her career.

“I am so grateful to all of you for being on this journey with me all these years. It brings tears to my eyes to think about all of the love we’ve been able to share over all these years and all of the good times,” she wrote.

“It all culminates tonight. We’re on the couch and ready to watch!”