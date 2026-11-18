Jennifer Lopez is sharing what it’s like to be an empty nester. The 57-year-old spoke on the “Today” show about her twin children leaving for college. Lopez has two children with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 58. The singer and actress sat down with Hoda Kotb to talk about her life and the direction of her career.

Lopez is currently promoting her concert special, “The JLo Show,” due for release on November 22. It revolves around her Las Vegas residency show between 2025 and 2026. The songstress performed the “Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas” residency across 12 shows. She has simultaneously maintained her acting career, with the release of the romantic comedy “Office Romance” early in the year.

Now, Lopez is opening up about her life away from the cameras. Her children recently spread their wings and left home, and the Grammy winner touched on the subject.

Jennifer Lopez Decorated Her Children’s Dorm Rooms As A Surprise

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Jennifer Lopez’s pregnancy journey was well-documented two decades ago. The 57-year-old even took a career break after giving birth to her twins, Emme and Max, 18. Understandably, her children are her biggest priority, so bidding them farewell as they headed off to college was a difficult experience.

The A-lister made the best of the situation by deciding to surprise her kids on their first day away from home. The Grammy winner discreetly decorated their dormitories without letting them know. It was part of her way of letting them go, as Lopez felt the experience helped her come to terms with saying goodbye.

“I decorated their dorm rooms, and then I dropped them off on the day, and I wrote the cards, and I left them there for them to discover later,” she told Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show. “I realized as [I was] driving away, I did my job. They are going to be okay.”

It was a brave move on the songstress’s part, who has been open about how difficult it has been to let go of her children. Lopez and her kids share an extremely close relationship, and the actress sees them as the ones who ground her the most in the world. The multi-talented artist has admitted that she still sees the twins as they were as babies.

Jennifer Lopez Had Admitted To Crying For ‘Six Months Straight’ Over Her Children

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In a November 15 interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jennifer Lopez made a candid admission. The actress said she “cried for six months straight” when her twins left for college. Lopez was honest about the effect it had on her to come to terms with them growing up.

“It’s all the feelings. It’s like one of those moments in life where you’re just — you’re sad, you’re melancholy, but you’re excited, and you’re hopeful — there’s just so many feelings that go with [it],” Lopez said to Jimmy Fallon. “I cried for, like, six months straight, two months before they graduated until I dropped them off and then a few weeks after that.”

As a mother, J. Lo remains extremely proud of her children. The 57-year-old told Extra in July that both twins were accepted into “all five colleges” they had applied to. She has also said that her recent music has been completely inspired by the experience of being an empty nester.

In “The Tonight Show” interview, Lopez claimed to have written 20 songs grieving their departure because, for 20 years, they have been all her life has been about.