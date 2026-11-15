Phil Collins Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Daughter Lily Amid Health Struggles

Phil Collins had three of his five children beside him for a rare night out in Los Angeles, where the music legend received one of the biggest honors of his career.

The former Genesis frontman attended the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday, November 14, accompanied by daughters Lily Collins and Joely Collins and son Nicholas “Nic” Collins.

It was a special family occasion for the singer, who has largely stayed out of public view after years of health problems.

Phil Collins Makes Rare Appearance With Three of His Children

Getty (L-R) Nicholas Collins, Inductee Phil Collins, Lily Collins and Joely Collins

Collins, 75, arrived at the Peacock Theater wearing a classic black tuxedo and using two canes.

According to Page Six, the Grammy-winning musician posed for photographs with his children before receiving his induction as a solo artist.

Getty Inductee Phil Collins and Lily Collins

Lily, 37, wore a glamorous black dress for the occasion. The actress, best known for starring in Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” joined her older sister and younger brother in celebrating their father’s achievement.

Getty (L-R) Nicholas Collins, Inductee Phil Collins, Lily Collins and Joely Collins

Their appearance together was particularly meaningful given the singer’s recent absence from major public events.

The ceremony also marked his second induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Lily Collins and Her Siblings Celebrate Their Father’s Achievement

All three children have pursued careers in entertainment. Joely has worked as an actress, while Nic followed his father’s footsteps into music.

According to Variety, the younger Collins became a drummer and performed with Genesis during the band’s final tour, taking over the instrument his father could no longer play because of nerve damage.

The band’s farewell performances concluded in 2022, with Phil singing while seated.

For Lily, the evening offered an opportunity to celebrate a different side of the man audiences have known for decades.

While millions recognize him for his music, Saturday’s ceremony brought his children together to honor his accomplishments.

Phil Collins Has Faced Years of Health Problems

Collins has spoken publicly about the medical challenges that eventually prevented him from performing.

The musician suffered a neck injury in 2007 that caused lasting nerve damage, affecting his ability to play drums, per Today.com.

He subsequently underwent back surgery, developed foot drop, and required multiple knee operations.

The singer has also discussed his Type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

His health problems eventually made touring increasingly difficult, although he continued singing during Genesis’ final concerts. Collins has not performed publicly since 2022.

Despite his limited mobility, he attended Saturday’s ceremony to accept the honor in person.

Phil Collins Celebrates Second Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Collins entered the Hall of Fame with Genesis in 2010. His latest induction recognizes a solo career that produced hits including “In the Air Tonight,” “Against All Odds” and “Another Day in Paradise.”

Before the ceremony, Collins reflected on the recognition in an Instagram statement.

“It wraps up what has been a wonderful life in music,” he said when his induction was announced, according to Page Six.

The evening also included a standing ovation for the singer, who became emotional as he accepted his award.

The 2026 ceremony featured additional honorees including Billy Idol, Oasis, Sade, Iron Maiden and Wu-Tang Clan.

The celebration will air on ABC and Disney+ in December.