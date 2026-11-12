Beyoncé, 45, Poses Nearly Nude in Fur and Goes Topless for Daring Photoshoot

Beyoncé is showing plenty of skin in a revealing new photoshoot, posing nearly nude in a white fur shrug before going topless in blue jeans for a special edition of i-D magazine.

The 45-year-old superstar appeared in several daring looks for the publication’s Nov. 11 feature, celebrating the expansion of her haircare brand, Cécred, into the United Kingdom.

Beyoncé posed nude beneath a fluffy white fur shrug, paired with an oversized white cowboy hat and matching heels. The garment covered her chest while leaving her legs exposed.

Another image showed the “Crazy in Love” singer standing with her arms folded across the fur, looking directly at the camera.

The photoshoot also featured Beyoncé topless in a pair of blue jeans, using one arm to cover her chest as her wet-look blonde curls fell over her shoulders.

The images offered a different look at the singer, who has incorporated cowboy-inspired fashion into her recent appearances. This time, the focus was on a stripped-down style featuring fur, denim and minimal accessories.

Beyoncé’s Revealing Photoshoot Celebrates Cécred’s UK Expansion

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The photoshoot marks Beyoncé’s return to i-D magazine 20 years after her previous appearance in 2006, during her “B’Day” era.

Photographed by Blair Caldwell and styled by Shiona Turini, the spread also featured hairstyling by Neal Farinah and makeup by Francesca Tolot.

The special edition accompanies Cécred’s expansion into the UK, where its products are now available through beauty retailer Space NK.

In an interview with i-D, Beyoncé discussed building the haircare company alongside her mother, Tina Knowles, who previously operated a Houston salon called Headliners.

The singer recalled spending time at her mother’s salon as a child and watching how hairstyling helped clients feel more confident.

Those experiences eventually inspired Cécred, which launched in 2024, with Beyoncé serving as founder, sole investor and chairwoman and Tina as vice chairwoman.

Beyoncé explained that she wanted the company to succeed because of its products rather than her fame.

“I’m the founder, visionary, and sole investor, not the face or model for this brand,” she said.

She also joked about wanting to create products that even people who dislike her music would use.

Tina revealed that the brand was originally expected to launch two years earlier, but Beyoncé repeatedly requested improvements during testing. The company eventually tested its products across three continents to accommodate different hair textures.

According to Tina, Beyoncé personally tested the formulas on herself, her friends and her daughters, requesting additional changes whenever someone had a disappointing experience.

Beyoncé Shares Rare Details About Secret Wedding to Jay-Z

Beyond discussing her beauty business, Beyoncé opened up about her private 2008 wedding to husband Jay-Z, revealing how the couple managed to keep their ceremony a secret.

The singer explained that they held a small wedding at their home, inviting guests who believed they were attending an ordinary party.

Only their parents and a few close friends knew the couple planned to exchange vows.

Beyoncé also revealed that her mother designed her wedding dress, making the outfit especially meaningful.

She described the gown as simple and said wearing something created by Tina mattered more to her than choosing a dress from a famous designer.

The couple, who have been married for 18 years, share three children: Blue Ivy, 14, and 9-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Reflecting on her wedding gown, Beyoncé said, “My favourite dress my mother designed was my wedding dress. It was gorgeously simple and made with her love.”