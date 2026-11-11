Liam Gallagher Reveals Hilarious Reason Oasis Won’t Attend Band’s Rock Hall of Fame Induction

For fans of Oasis, the British rock band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a big deal that’s been a long time coming.

However, when the 2026 ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 14, neither Liam or Noel Gallagher plan on being there for the band’s induction.

The Gallaghers Will Be a No-Show

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As it happens, Noel will be performing at Goldie’s EFG Jazz Festival at London’s Royal Music Hall on November 14, the same day as the ceremony.

As for his brother, Liam did not reveal an alternate engagement, but offered a hilarious excuse for not attending.

“It’s too far to be going for the night,” he tweeted on Tuesday, November 10. “I got [expletive] to do it’s Christmas.”

Responding to a fan’s query on X, he wrote: “Listen i dont like award ceremonies they freak me out I dont know why I just get weird vibes”

Truth be told, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has never held a lot of importace for the Gallgaher brothers.

When Oasis was first nominated back in 2024, Liam gave an interview before the voting in which he insisted he could care less.

“As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: Do me a favor and [expletive] off,” he told The Sunday Times.

“It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed,” he added. “Besides, I’ve done more for rock and roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of bollocks.”

Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026

Earlier this year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled its roster of 2026 inductees.

In addition to Oasis, this year’s inductees also include Phil Collins (as a solo artist, having been inducted as a member of Genesis in 2010), Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

In addition, Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and Gram Parsons will all be receiving the Early Influence Award, while recipients of the Musical Excellence Award will be Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award, which recognized influential non-performing industry figures, will be presented posthumously to Ed Sullivan, whose iconic TV variety show provided a platform for rock’s most legendary acts (most notably giving The Beatles their U.S. television debut).

“Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor. We look forward to celebrating these remarkable artists… its going to be an unforgettable night,” said Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes in a statement.

The 2026 induction ceremony is set for Saturday, November 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Unlike in past years, the event will not be live-streamed as it takes place. Instead, it will be recorded, and will subsequently air on ABC in addition to streaming on Disney+ at a later date yet to be announced.