Beloved Singer-Songwriter Has Passed Away at 81: ‘A True Icon’

Fans are mourning the loss of Johnny McEvoy, legendary Irish singer-songwriter.

McEvoy’s manager, Darren Farrell confirmed to RTE that he passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 8. He was 81 years old.

A Beloved Figure in Irish Music

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McEvoy first began singing at the age of four, and began doing it professionally at 18, ultimately becoming one of Ireland’s most popular musicians during a career that spanned several decades.

“I was always creative, even in school. Folk music started out when I was young, about seven or eight,” McEvoy once said, as reported by RSVP Live. “I just liked stories — and ballads and folk songs tell great stories.”

McEvoy’s breakthrough came with his 1966 single “Muirsheen Durkin,” which topped the Irish charts, maintaining the No. 1 position for three consecutive weeks.

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Other songs that came to become favorites include “Long Before Your Time,” “Michael,” “Going To California,” “The Ballad Of John Williams,” “Rich Man’s Garden,” “Never Learned To Dance,” “The Ballad of Anne Frank” and “The Planters Daughter,” a love song he wrote about his wife Odette, whose death preceded his by more than a decade.

“Dad’s music meant so much to so many people, but to us, he was just Dad. We’re so grateful for all the love shown to him over the years,” the late singer’s children said in a statement.

“Johnny’s funeral will be private, attended by his family, close friends and some of those he worked alongside over the years,” the statement added. “The family thank everyone for the many kind messages they have received and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Tributes to an ‘Icon’

McEvoy’s stature in Irish culture was evident by the honors paid after his passing, including a touching tribute from Ireland’s Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Johnny McEvoy — a true icon of Irish folk music,” wrote Martin in a post shared via Instagram.

McEvoy’s longtime manager, Darren Farrell, also paid tribute. “His legacy speaks for itself,” Farrell told RTE. “He had No. 1 hits. He had top 10 hits in the U.K. He’s got a very loyal following out there. “

Recalling his late friend on RTÉ Radio 1’s “The Oliver Callan Show,” Mick Foster of Irish music duo Foster and Allen described McEvoy as “a legend,” adding, “When you’re on the go for, as you say, for 60 years, and you’re a household name, people have to have a load of memories of him.”

Irish singer and TV host Daniel O’Donnell told Donegal Daily, “He gave so much pleasure to so many through his singing and songwriting. His memory will live on in the songs he wrote and sang.”

Singer Sharon Shannon, who collaborated with McEvoy for a 2010 re-recording of his hit “Muirsheen Durkin,” issued a touching statement via Instagram.

“I’m very saddened to hear that the lovely Johnny McEvoy has left us. His records were played every day in our home when we were growing up, and I’ve always loved his gorgeous voice and the sincerity with which he delivered the lyrics of every song he sang,” she wrote.

“I also loved his passion for Irish history and the wonderful way he introduced and brought those great old songs to life at his show. He was also a gifted songwriter, as well as a brilliant interpreter of both traditional and contemporary songs,” Shannon added.

As McEvoy once said (via RSVP Live), the loss of his wife in 2013 had given him a new perspective on life.

“Everything has a beginning and an ending. No matter how big or small your ego is, in the end we are all just stem cells,” he said. “But it’s also important to remind yourself, there will never be another you. Those are the words I live by every day.”