Marc Anthony Makes His First Big Announcement in Two Years

Marc Anthony has made an announcement set to stir up excitement in his fans.

An announcement made on Monday, November 9 that Anthony would be embarking on his first U.S. tour in two years.

Titled “The Last Dance,” the tour will begin on April 1, 2027 at the ScotiaBankArena in Toronto, Canada before stopping in 14 major North American cities, including Montreal, Brooklyn, Reading, Newark, Chicago, Charlotte, Tampa, San Antonio, Houston, Glendale, Anaheim, Denver, and San Francisco.

‘The Last Dance’

Pre-sale for the tour begins on Thursday, November 12 at 10 a.m. local time, ending the following day at 9:59 a.m. General ticket sales will be avaiable on Friday, November 13 at 10 a.m. local time, and can be purchased at https://cmnevents.com/marc-anthony/ , using Artist code: MA2027 and Ticketmaster: TMFAN.

‘ THE LAST DANCE’ DATES, CITIES AND VENUES

4-1-27 Toronto, CA – Scotiabank Arena

4-4-27 Montreal, CA – Centre Bell

4-8-27 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

4-10-27 Reading, PA – Santander Arena

4-15-27 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

4-17-27 Chicago, Il – United Center

4-23-27 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

4-25-27 Tampa, FL – Benchmark International

4-29-27 San Antonio, TX – Frostbank Center

5-2-27 Houston,TX – Toyota Center

5-7-27 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

5-9-27 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

5-13-27 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

5-16-27 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

‘Just Like Riding a Bike’

Getty Marc Anthony (L) and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at T-Mobile Arena on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for LARAS)

Back in 2011, fans were shook when Anthony and Lopez announced they were splitting up.

“This was a very difficult decision,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time (via ABC News). “We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. It is a painful time for all involved and we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time.”

The divorce was an amicable one, with the two continuing to work together on developing an “Idol”-style talent competition for the Latin American TV market.

Speaking with ABC News, Anthony insisted there were no hard feelings between him and his ex, and they had no issues when working together.

“Not for me,” Anthony said.

“The question was, what would it be like, having to go through this whole process in the middle of what we were going through. But, it was just like, ‘Hey, what’s up? How’s everything? Ah, good.’ It’s just, Jen, Jennifer is Jennifer,” he added.

“It wasn’t difficult at all for me,” Anthony said of working with his ex. “I don’t know what she would say. … God knows…”

When it was suggested that his divorce from Lopez was much like that of Sonny & Cher — who famously reunited for their hit TV variety show after they’d divorced — he agreed with that assessment.

“It was like, you know, just riding a bike,” Anthony said. “It was just us … and we’re very much like that.”

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Looking back on his experience as an “Idol” mentor, he shared, “I really underestimated how uncomfortable it is to say no. Jennifer had brought it up on her first season of ‘Idol.’ I was like … ‘Just say no,’ but she’s like, “No, it’s not that easy.’ She probably had the most experience of all of us in saying no,” he joked, adding, “I was like, ‘there she goes.'”



