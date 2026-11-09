Billy Joel Makes Huge Announcement

Billy Joel is preparing to return to the stage for the first time since undergoing brain surgery, giving fans an encouraging update about his future in music.

The 77-year-old singer is scheduled to appear at Florida Atlantic University on Dec. 14 for a special event titled “Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers…And a Little Music.”

The announcement was shared on the musician’s official social media account.

It Is Joel’s First Concert Since He Had Brain Surgery

“Florida Atlantic University will welcome singer, songwriter and composer Billy Joel for Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers…And a Little Music,” the post read.

The event will combine a question-and-answer session with a musical performance. However, it won’t be open to the general public.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 12 and will be available exclusively to currently enrolled FAU students.

The news quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom were thrilled to hear that the legendary performer would be making an appearance.

One person admitted they initially feared the announcement was something much worse, writing, “Oh my god I thought this post was gonna say bro died.”

Another fan praised Joel for taking the time to connect with college students, commenting, “Billy is extremely generous. Not many artists take the time to talk to students for free, sharing knowledge and wisdom.”

Others joked about finding a way to attend the event. “Brb enrolling into FAU right now,” one person wrote.

Another fan described the appearance as a special opportunity for students, saying, “What a gift to the FAU students. Amazing singer and musician, but an even better teacher! I hope being with students brings energy and healing to his recent health challenges like only teaching can do!”

Other reactions included “So happy to hear that!” and “He’s back!”

Joel Has Been Open About His Health

The announcement comes after Joel shared a concerning update about his health in October.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Piano Man singer explained that he still needed additional medical testing before knowing whether he could return to performing regularly.

“I have to take a series of tests before I know,” Joel said. “I can’t drive right now. I’m not allowed to drive.”

He also explained that his doctors had advised him against performing because of the physical demands of a concert.

“What the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it’s like you’re getting a concussion,” he said.

Joel was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH, in 2025.

The neurological condition involves a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain and can affect balance, vision and hearing. He canceled his remaining tour dates that May after doctors advised him to stop performing while focusing on treatment and recovery.

Although the December appearance is not a full concert or a return to touring, it will give students an opportunity to see Joel in person and hear some music from the iconic performer. Whether it signals a larger comeback remains to be seen.