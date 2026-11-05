Video: Music Star Continues Like a Pro After Breaking Tooth Onstage

21-year-old TikTok-viral indie-pop rocker Sombr broke a big chunk out of his front tooth while performing in Wisconsin on November 3, 2026, but that didn’t stop him from continuing to perform.

The musician laughed off the accident, saying “Pause, pause, pause” before asking the crew to zoom in on his face.

He then grinned into the camera, revealing his broken tooth while laughing as the crowd applauded.

“I’m so happy to inform all of you that ‘Thombr’ has returned,” he joked at one point, faking a lisp and referencing a previous similar incident.

The “Back to Friends” singer explained the accident happened while he was trying to take a drink. “I was just going over to take a sip of my water bottle. I bang it on my tooth, and I chip my tooth.” He then good-naturedly told the crowd, “Make some noise for me. I’m really tough. Rock star.”

Sombr Previously Chipped His Tooth & Performed for Fans Right After