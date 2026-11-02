Barbra Streisand Loses a ‘Simply Indestructible’ Part of Her Life Following Heartbreaking Loss

Barbra Streisand penned an emotional and heartfelt tribute to her longtime manager, Martin “Marty” Erlichman, following his passing at the age of 97 on Saturday, October 31.

In a press release shared with PEOPLE, Erlichman’s death “was attributed to age-related causes.”



“To the world, he was a giant of Hollywood; to us, he was a deeply devoted and loving father, husband, grandfather, and rock. We feel his loss deeply but are endlessly proud of the life he lived and the indelible mark he left on the world,” his family shared in the statement.

Barbra Streisand Shares A Beautiful Message On Social Media

On Sunday, Nov. 1, Streisand shared an emotional Instagram post, paying tribute to her longtime manager.

“Although Marty lived a long and full life, nothing can prepare you for the reality of losing someone so dear,” she wrote. “I truly thought he would live forever. In my eyes, he was simply indestructible—always by my side, through everything. And we never even had a contract.

“Marty can never be replaced, and I will be forever grateful for his friendship, loyalty, and unwavering support.”

Many comments were left under her post, showing support for Streisand and the family.

“Reading your memoir made it abundantly clear how deeply special, trusted, and enduring your bond with Marty was. Losing a lifelong partner in art and life is a profound loss. May his memory be a blessing,” one person wrote.

“RIP Marty❤️ You were there for the long haul. Getting Barbra complete creative control at Columbia was just the beginning! Thank you for always having Barbra’s best interest In mind,” another person posted.

“All Streisand fans — and there are legions of us — owe this man a huge debt of gratitude for representing Barbra like the world class treasure she is and recognizing her value the day they met,” a fan commented.

“As such an integrally close friend/protecter/champion and manager of yours for most of your life, Barbra, I know how enormous a loss this must be for you. Know that I and so many of us send you all of our deepest condolences and love. You’re very much in my heart and prayers tonight🖤🤍🖤,” another fan shared.

“What a beautiful partner-friendship you shared ❤️. So very sad for your loss. May his memory be a blessing. Rest in Peace, Marty. 🕊️,” one fan stated.

Hollywood Pays Tribute

Many other actors and actresses also left comments on Streisand’s post, paying tribute.

“❤️❤️❤️Incalculable loss 💔💔💔,” actor Richard E. Grant commented.

“Sending so much love – how lucky u both were to have had each other for so long ❤️,” Rosie O’Donnell expressed.

“I’m so sorry Barbra. Marty was a force and gentleman. May he rest in peace. ❤️,” Josh Groban stated.

“My heart is with you as you remember the love and loyalty shared between you and Marty! Like you, he was one of Kind! Sending you love…💜🙏🏻🙏🏻,” songwriter and actress Linda Thompson shared.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️a special unique beautiful relationship built on respect and trust – so rare !,” actress Joanne Baron wrote.

“Condolences to you- an unprecedented, beautiful relationship- a rare, unwavering commitment and belief in each other. ❤️❤️ I wish you long life.,” celebrity makeup artist James Kaliardos posted.