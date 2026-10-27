Hollywood Royalty Officially Tabbed to Headline Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show

It’s official!

Super Bowl LXI will have a legendary performance as Jay-Z has been announced as the headliner for the 2027 Apple Music Halftime Show.

The news was announced on Oct. 26 during the Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

“It will be Jay-Z in Sofi on Valentine’s,” Scott Van Pelt said. “We’ll all be looking forward to seeing that.”

“He is the GOAT,” Jason Kelce chimed in. “He’s got more stadium-ready hits than most artists have songs, period. Should be a great show.”

Super Bowl LXI will take place on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, per DEADLINE. “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him. I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”



Jay-Z Picked Himself To Be The Halftime Performer

Jay-Z is responsible for curating the halftime show through his company Roc Nation, having that role since 2019. The deal was renewed in 2024.

” GOAT’s out of the bag,” the caption on Roc Nation’s Instagram page read, with a clip of Jay-Z sitting in a football stadium.

The first year his company was in charge, Maroon 5 performed, followed by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. The Weeknd then took the stage in Tampa Bay in 2021, while Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar teamed up for an epic show at SoFi Stadium with special guests 50 Cent and Anderson. Paak.

In 2023, Rihanna shocked the world, revealing her pregnancy while performing, followed by Usher in 2024 and then Kendrick Lamar in 2025. But the most recent performance was a show-stopping concert by Bad Bunny at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in February.

And now, it’s Jay-Z’s turn.

“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl halftime stage, this has been a journey,” Jay-Z said in a statement, per PEOPLE. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

Reactions To Jay-Z’s Announcement

THE KING OF RAP!!! THE KING OF NEW YORK!!!,” one person commented.

“Jay-Z headlining the Super Bowl halftime show is long overdue. That catalogue was built for a stage that size,” another person wrote.

“Ngl this is gonna be the best one ever (after his wife) 🔥🔥,” a fan posted.

“Jay-Z has been the best thing to happen to the Superbowl in recent years. I give him this one,” another fan shared.

“Public Service Announcement at the Super Bowl will feed families,” one fan said.

“JAY-Z IS ABOUT TO BRING DECADES OF HIP-HOP HISTORY TO ONE STAGE! 👑🔥,” a fan expressed.