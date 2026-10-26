Lana Del Rey Makes Generous Gesture to Stranger in Need [VIDEO]

Lana Del Rey is getting attention for a sweet act of kindness after sharing a video of herself helping a stranger who said she was trying to escape an abusive relationship.

The 41-year-old singer posted the unexpected encounter on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Oct. 25, while driving through Los Angeles.

According to PEOPLE, Del Rey was stopped at a traffic light in the Highland Park area when a woman approached her vehicle holding a sign that said she was trying to get out of an abusive relationship.

After noticing the sign, the “Summertime Sadness” singer rolled down her window and handed the woman what appeared to be a $100 bill.

Del Rey also offered a few words of encouragement and caution.

“Try and stay away,” she told the woman.

The stranger thanked Del Rey for the money before the singer added, “Be careful.”

The brief interaction was captured on video, although Del Rey kept the camera pointed away from the woman, leaving her identity private.

Lana Del Rey Reacts to Unexpected Encounter in Los Angeles

After the woman walked away, Del Rey appeared visibly concerned as she placed her hand over her mouth and looked around.

The “Video Games” singer admitted that she wasn’t expecting someone to approach her car asking for help.

Interestingly, Del Rey had been listening to Tate McRae’s song “Rubberband” when the encounter happened.

She pointed out the coincidence in a message written over her Instagram Story.

“When you’re listening to Tate’s song about Highland when you’re sitting at a light on Highland and a woman sticks a sign on your window that says trying to stay out of an abusive relationship,” Del Rey wrote.

The singer did not share any additional information about the woman’s circumstances or what happened after their interaction.

However, the video captured Del Rey’s immediate response to someone asking for help, including her decision to offer financial assistance and express concern for the woman’s safety.

Lana Del Rey Recently Celebrated Two Years of Marriage

The singer’s latest Instagram post comes about a month after she celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Jeremy Dufrene.

Del Rey and Dufrene, a Louisiana alligator tour guide, tied the knot on Sept. 26, 2024, after reconnecting years after their first meeting in 2019.

Del Rey marked their anniversary by sharing previously unseen photos and videos from their Louisiana wedding.

The Instagram post included footage of the couple kissing during their ceremony, along with moments from their everyday life together.

Among the clips were videos of the pair driving, Dufrene fixing a chandelier and a close-up of Del Rey’s engagement ring.

Dufrene also celebrated the milestone with a tribute to his wife, sharing photos from their wedding and relationship.

The couple has also worked together musically. Earlier this year, Del Rey released “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter,” a song she co-wrote with Dufrene for her upcoming album, “Stove.”

In her anniversary message, Del Rey expressed her appreciation for the life they have built together.

“Hi husband, happy second anniversary… Thank you for making everywhere I’ve ever lived feel like home again,” she wrote.