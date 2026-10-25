Sofía Vergara Seen Holding Hands at Cozy Dinner With Pop Star

Sofía Vergara looked elated as she grabbed the hand of Imagine Dragons front man Dan Reynolds. The group is known for their major hits “Believer,” “Radioactive,” and more. TMZ published pics of the 39-year-old having a cozy-looking evening with the “Modern Family” star on Sunday, October 25.

But the report says this wasn’t a solo date, as the two were joined by a couple of friends, including Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup mogul Anastasia Soare.

The report says Sofía and Dan made a “secret exit” from the building shortly after midnight.

Getty Dan Reynolds performs at Rock In Rio in 2024.

Sofía parted ways with her husband of nearly 8 years, Joe Manganiello, in July 2023. She explained the divorce to El Pais by saying, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.” Manganiello is four years her junior.

In the years following, she had two public relationships. The first was with Beverly Hills based orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. The pair began dating around October 2023. The following April, Sofía underwent knee surgery and shared pics of her boyfriend helping with her post-op care. She joked on social media, “If you ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!” She then told the surgeon she loved him before tagging his account an adding a heart.

After splitting in 2025, she went on to date jewelry executive Douglas Chabbott. In April, she declared her love for him a few months after Cosmo says they were spotted to have a double date with Sydney Sweeney and her former fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Dan Reynolds Recently Split from Minka Kelly

Joe Reynolds and actress Minka Kelly split up earlier this month after around four years of dating, People says they were told by a source. Not many details were shared in the report, other than the fact that the breakup “happened recently.” The mag says neither member of the former couple responded to requests for comment via their reps.

Sofía Recently Seemed to Shade Her Ex-Husband After His Book Launch

Joe Manganiello released his book “Bloodlines” on October 13, and in it, he addressed the break down of his marriage to the actress. Some of the claims in his book were less than flattering to his ex, such as an allegation that she laughed at him for adopting to a dog to help with his depression and “ridiculed” him while he was battling a severe and mysterious autoimmune disease.

Sofía responded to this by sharing a post to her Instagram Stories about “narcissistic men,” which appeared to be aimed at Joe. In an interview with Gayle King, Manganiello addressed the shade by saying, “Well, I think anybody who said that should read the book first and understand what the book is actually about because it’s not about that. It’s about the suffering I went through.”