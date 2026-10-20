Bon Jovi Makes a Big Announcement 3 Months After Health Scare Halted Performance

Three months after halting a show mid-performance due to health troubles, Jon Bon Jovi is soldiering on, and has even announced several additional dates for his band’s “Forever Tour,” which kicked off in July 2026.

In the caption of an October 19 Instagram video, the 64-year-old frontman told fans, “See you in 2027! Watch our for a city near you.”

In the clip, he opened a mystery package, joking to the camera, “It’s not Christmas, and it’s not my birthday.” After pulling out the item, he declared, “A suitcase! You know what this means? We’re going back on tour! Keep an eye out for dates in your neighborhood.” He then smiled, “We’ll see you on the road.”

Fans are thrilled at the news of the tour’s expansion. One wrote in the comments, “EXCITED?! We’re already planning outfits, losing our voices and practising our air guitars! 😂🤘 2027 can’t come soon enough! Now just bring that Forever Tour to Scotland! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Come on, Bon Jovi, don’t leave Scotland Livin’ on a Prayer! 😉🎸❤️”

Another questioned, “How many people am I gonna have to fight for a ticket? 😱😱”

Also on October 19, the band dropped the newly added dates. The 2027 dates will kick off with a show in Melbourne, Australia on March 4 before the group hits Sydney on March on March 11. They will then travel to London in June before returning to the U.S. for three stops in July, hitting New Jersey, Chicago, and Massachusetts. The final date announced is for Toronto on August 4.

Why Did Bon Jovi Stop His Show?

The rocker was forced to abruptly halt his July 23 performance at Madison Square Garden after being overcome by sinus issues.

He stopped the show halfway through and told fans he couldn’t continue singing, explaining, “I’m sorry, I’m hurt and you’re not getting the best of me.” He added that was going to have to “cool it for the night,” but told fans to hang on to their ticket stubs and promised to “figure out how to reschedule.”

Fans were refunded, but a makeup date has not been scheduled as of October.

Bon Jovi’s Son Welcomed Second Child in September

On September 17, Millie Bobby Brown, who is the wife of Bon Jovi’s second son Jake, announced her new son by sharing a snap of the pair grabbing the baby’s little fingers and writing, “hi little guy!”

The same day the parents shared the photo, news that they’d adopted a son was confirmed in a People exclusive.

The news came nearly a year after they announced they’d adopted a little girl. Neither of the children’s names has been publicly revealed.

Back in June, Bon Jovi told People how much he loves being a grandfather. Along with Jake and Millie’s children, his son Jesse has a daughter named Blair.

“Papa’s a giddy, goofy grandfather,” the musician said. He also called his role “absolutely awesome.”