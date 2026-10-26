Jack Osbourne Shares Why He’s ‘Not Angry’ At Dad Ozzy For Ignoring Doctors Advising Against Farewell Gig

Jack Osbourne is still in the midst of mourning the loss of his father, the iconic Ozzy Osbourne. The Black Sabbath star passed away last year at the age of 76 after a cardiac arrest. A matter of weeks before passing, Ozzy embarked on a farewell gig called “Back to the Beginning”, which became a major success. Though the star was advised against performing by doctors who didn’t deem him as being in fit enough health to do the show, Jack has shared that he isn’t mad at his dad for ignoring the medical advice and doing the gig anyway.

Why Isn’t Jack Mad At Ozzy?

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) Ozzy Osbourne and son, producer Jack Osbourne

Jack sat down with Jamie Laing on the ‘Great Company with Jamie Laing’ podcast and revealed that he somewhat understands why Ozzy ignored the doctors in favor of doing his own thing. He feels it was about control – wanting to leave the Earth in his own way and finish something that he felt he started with a rounded-off closed chapter.

He shared: “He wanted his journey. And so I can’t … I’m not angry at that. I think everyone wants to at least have some say in how they go.” Jack further added at the time that as much as he was obviously “heartbroken” to be losing his father he understood that he wanted to make his own decisions about how to spend his final days.

Ozzy’s Farewell Gig and The Ignored Advice

Before performing on his farewell gig, doctors told Ozzy that his Parkinson’s declining was taking up too much of his energy to make performing safe. Jack recalled on the podcast: “They basically were just saying, like, you’ve got so many things going on. We recommend you don’t do this because of the energy expenditure. They were just like, energetically, this is going to … this is not good. This is not good. Like you don’t have it in you.”

According to Jack, Ozzy’s response was firm, with him batting back to the medical professionals: “I’m doing it.” Jack also noted that in the weeks leading up to the farewell gig in Birmingham, Ozzy had been facing a number of medical complications including issues with his arteries and heart.

Ozzy ended up performing his final show from a black gothic throne to help keep his balance stable. His arms were strapped down to the arms of the throne so he had to resist the urge to get up, though there were many moments during the show where fans could see that the singer wished he could be up on his feet and bounding across the stage.

Other performers who were part of the Back to the Beginning gig included Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Alice in Chains, Gojira, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Rival Sons. Meanwhile special guests further included Slash, Sammy Hagar, Steven Tyler, Billy Corgan, Jack Black, and more. It was certainly an event to remember, which raised around £6.5 million to be split across three charities: Acorns Children’s Hospice, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Cure Parkinsons.

May Ozzy rest in peace, and we extend all of our best wishes to his family and loved ones.