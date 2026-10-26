See Inside Rod Stewart’s $74 Million House

Rod Stewart’s Beverly Hills house has periodically been on the market, and that’s allowed fans to have a peek inside the mansion.

The interior photos show the mansion is decorated in vibrant pastel hues like pink and mint green. The site Top 10 Real Estate Deals posted photos showing the home on its YouTube page and in a story. In October 2026, the Live for Class Instagram page re-upped the mansion story, giving fans another look inside. The home went the market for $70 million, then $80 million, and, finally, $74 million.

Rod Stewart Brought the Property Years Ago for $12 Million, Reports Say

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According to Live for Class, “Rod Stewart’s longtime Beverly Park estate is the kind of home built for rock royalty. The legendary singer bought the roughly three-acre property in 1991 for about $12 million and commissioned renowned architect Richard Landry to create the enormous European-inspired residence. 🏡👑”

The home has some unique features, including a private speakeasy.



“Completed in the early 1990s, the main mansion spans around 28,000 square feet, with nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Inside are grand marble floors, crystal chandeliers, ornate woodwork, a formal library, screening room, gym and even a private speakeasy,” the Instagram page wrote.



“The grounds are just as impressive, featuring a swimming pool and spa, landscaped gardens, a 4,500-square-foot guesthouse and a fully lit football pitch, fitting for Stewart’s lifelong love of the sport. Stewart originally listed the estate for $70 million in 2023 before relisting it at an incredible $80 million. The asking price was later reduced to $74 million.”



The page inquired, “Would you live here if money was no object?”

Rod Stewart Decided to Keep the Home After Enjoying Spending Time There With Family

Getty Rod Stewart.

In 2023, Architectural Digest featured Stewart’s house. That story reported that Stewart was trying to sell it for $80 million.

A few months before, the house was listed at $70 million, but that listing was removed, the site reported. The New York Times reported that Stewart wanted to sell the home to spent more time in Great Britain.

When the home first went up for sale, Top Ten Real Estate Deals described it as “13 bedrooms and 28,500 square feet on over three acres of prime Los Angeles North Beverly Park turf.”

The site noted: “The home has a striking yellow exterior, a large Las Vegas-style fountain and ornate double doors that welcome visitors to the home’s grand foyer.” A 4,500-square-foot guesthouse stood on the property.

A 2025 article by Hello! reported that Stewart has placed the mansion on the market several times. The value derives in part from his star power but also because it was “custom designed by renowned California architect Richard Landry.” In 2024, Stewart reduced the price to $74 million, Hello! reported.

According to Hello!, Stewart didn’t seem too eager to sell it after that point, something he attributed to sentimentalism because he was spending a lot of time there with his family.

Referring to his wife Penny Lancaster, Stewart wrote on Instagram, “Originally, we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there.” They do spend a lot of time overseas.