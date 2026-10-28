Kevin Jonas Accidentally Sent X-Rate Photo to His Brothers – What Happened

Kevin Jonas is sharing an embarrassing moment involving his brothers, Joe and Nick Jonas, after accidentally sending a very personal photo to their group chat.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 38, recalled the awkward incident during the Tuesday, Oct. 27, episode of the trio’s “Hey Jonas!” podcast.

Kevin revealed that he accidentally sent a photo exposing his private parts to a New York Giants group chat that included his brothers and several longtime friends.

The chat, called “GO BLUE,” has been active for approximately 15 years and includes the brothers’ original tour drummer and photographer.

However, he failed to notice that a mirror surrounding the television had captured a reflection of his penis.

“The photo has mirrors, and I didn’t clock it,” Kevin explained. “And it was in our bathroom, and I took the photo as I’m getting into the shower.”

Joe, 37, described the bathroom setup, revealing that Kevin has a large television surrounded by mirrors, including one directly beneath the screen.

Kevin Jonas Panics After Realizing What He Sent

At first, nobody in the group chat noticed anything unusual about the photograph.

One person even responded to the football announcement without mentioning the accidental exposure.

But once Kevin realized his mistake, he immediately began sending frantic messages asking everyone to delete the picture.

“Guys delete the photo I’m sorry,” he wrote, followed by several messages, including “Delete the thread f—” and “I’m such a moron.”

Nick, 34, and Joe were together when the messages started coming through and initially had no idea what their brother was talking about.

Once they figured out what happened, they couldn’t help laughing at Kevin’s reaction.

“The texts, Kevin, are legendary,” Nick joked.

“What’s funny is not the photo. It’s these four texts back to back that are like poetry,” he added.

Kevin also revealed that he was with his wife, Danielle Jonas, when he discovered the mistake.

After throwing his phone into the kitchen, he explained the situation to Danielle, whose response was simply, “Oh no.”

Despite the embarrassment, Joe said everyone in the group chat was understanding and didn’t give Kevin too much trouble.

Jonas Brothers Laugh Off Mishap During Their Podcast

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The brothers managed to find humor in the situation while discussing it on their podcast.

According to the Daily Mail, Kevin was dressed as a hamburger for the Halloween-themed episode, while Joe wore a hot dog costume.

Kevin even joked about the circumstances surrounding the photograph, explaining that he had just returned from the gym and that the bathroom temperature was only 62 degrees.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers are continuing their “Burning Up Tour All Over Again,” which kicked off in August.

The tour celebrates their original “Burning Up Tour” from 2008 to 2009 and is scheduled to conclude Dec. 22 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

The trio also released their latest single, “Listen When Sad,” in August.

Although Kevin was visibly embarrassed while recounting the incident, he appeared relieved that the photograph had only reached people he knew.

As Joe explained, the group handled the situation kindly.

“Nobody wants to have a dick pic sent to them that they didn’t want,” Joe said.