Demi Lovato Hospitalized – Treated & Released After Health Scare: Report

Demi Lovato was admitted to the hospital on the night of Monday, October 26, but has already been released, TMZ reports. The outlet says they learned the starlet is “doing just fine” after being treated for a possible allergic reaction to an unknown food.

Getty Demi Lovato with the Jonas Brothers at the “Camp Rock 3” premiere in 2026.

The “Sonny With a Chance” star shared a snap to since-deleted Instagram Story (a temporary post that can be viewed by clicking a user’s profile picture) showing an IV in her arm. A hospital band was around her wrist. The 34-year-old wrote, “sooooo i’m either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now!”

The outlet adds they were told by “sources with direct knowledge” that Demi didn’t need to stay overnight, and was released “shortly” after her symptoms improved.

They also pointed out that she wrote on another deleted Story, “i’m fine!!” In her updates, she followed the growing trend of writing in all lowercase on social media and other online content.

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