Michael Jackson’s Sons Reveal What They Hope Happens to Neverland Ranch

Michael Jackson’s sons, Prince and Bigi, reportedly hope their late father’s famous Neverland Ranch could once again become a place of joy for children facing difficult circumstances.

The brothers have a personal connection to the sprawling California estate, where they spent much of their childhood with the King of Pop.

Sources Say They Both Want the Property Preserved

According to a source close to the Jackson family, they would welcome the possibility of the property being used for charitable purposes.

“They’d love to see the property preserved and used in a way that honors what Michael originally wanted it to be,” the source told Page Six.

The insider explained that Prince, in particular, would like to see the estate serve children who are sick or underprivileged.

“Prince really appreciates the history of Neverland and would love to see it have a charitable purpose again, especially when it comes to helping sick and underprivileged children,” the source said. “Given how involved he’s been in charity work himself, it’s something that’s particularly meaningful to him.”

Prince Previously Opened Up About Neverland

Prince previously reflected on his childhood at Neverland while promoting the Michael Jackson biopic earlier this year. During an appearance on Channel Seven’s Sunrise, he described how growing up on the property shaped his understanding of an ordinary childhood.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that a lot of what I think is normal life is not normal life,” the philanthropist said.

He recalled spending time with his father and siblings while surrounded by the estate’s unusual attractions and wildlife.

“Growing up at Neverland with my siblings and my father, for us, it was hanging out together as a family, but with the backdrop of elephants and giraffes walking in the background,” Prince explained.

He also remembered the simple activities that brought the family together, including playing board games, reading books and watching movies.

“It truly was, and is, magical. It felt like your own personal Disneyland,” he said.

Prince also spoke fondly of his father’s approach to parenting, describing Michael as an enjoyable person to spend time with despite his famously private lifestyle.

While Prince occasionally discusses his family publicly, his younger brother, Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, generally stays out of the spotlight.

According to the Page Six source, Bigi would prefer the estate not become a major tourist attraction, but he could support a charitable purpose for the property.

“At the end of the day, they want their father’s legacy respected, and they know how much it meant to him to create a place where kids could just be kids and forget about whatever difficulties they were going through,” the insider said.

However, neither Prince nor Bigi owns or controls Neverland Ranch. Businessman Ron Burkle purchased the property for approximately $22 million in 2020.

A spokesperson for Burkle told the outlet that the businessman “has tremendous respect for the history of Neverland and the special meaning it holds for Michael Jackson’s family.”

The spokesperson added, “Since acquiring the property, he has welcomed Michael’s children and family to spend time there whenever they wish, recognizing the personal connection they have to the home.”