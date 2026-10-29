Zara Larsson Flashes Her Bare Backside While Cartwheeling on the Beach [PHOTOS]

Zara Larsson, a 28-year-old Swedish pop singer, wowed fans with her beach body as she cartwheeled and danced across the sand in new pics which were published by deuxmoi in late October 2026. Use the small clear arrow in the middle far right side of the pic to scroll through all the shots. In the third pic, her skirt flew up, giving fans a full glimpse of her toned booty in a thong.

The trained dancer, who attended the Royal Swedish Ballet School in Stockholm from ages 8 to 15, showed shades of her abilities as she expertly pointed her toes while completing the move.

The outlet says the acrobatic snaps were taken at Cottesloe Beach in Perth, Australia.

Zara Larsson Worked on Her Career for Many Determined Years Before Making It Big

Back in 2008, Zara auditioned for and won the Swedish talent show “Talang” (“Talent”), a Swedish adaptation of the “America’s Got Talent” franchise. The win gained her national attention in her country at just 10 years old.

Afterwards, her singing lulled for a few years until she signed a deal with TEN Music Group in 2012.

A concert she put on in her early career sparked a funny viral meme comparing her less than glamorous beginnings to the major success she now enjoys.

“She had her Skechers, two random girls, and a dream,” the meme humorously captions a clip of Zara on a small stage giving a performance with an endearingly amateur appearance.

While she has enjoyed some prior hit songs, Zara did not burst in the U.S. spotlight of pop superstardom until the release of her fifth studio album, “Midnight Sun.” The project came out in September 2025 and gave her the TikTok hits “Blue Moon” and “Pretty Ugly” along with the title track.

Zara Larsson Talks About Her Aesthetic’s Evolution

Getty Zara Larsson

In late September 2026, Zara spoke to allure about her career evolution. The writer called Zara “the pop phenomenon who is chiseling her place on the Mount Rushmore of Swedish imports, right alongside ABBA, Robyn, and IKEA.” The piece also refers to her as a “mermaid,” a nod to her colorful, beachy, and dolphin-heavy aesthetic she adopted in August 2024 after being inspired by a social media meme featuring a dolphin image synced to her 2017 song “Symphony.”

Zara said she embraces “a bit of tackiness” and loves “the sleazy look,” taking inspiration from some of Paris Hilton and Snooki’s looks of the past. “I’ve never been drawn to the clean girl.”

“Clean girl” refers to the currently popular look of looking extra tidy. Minimal makeup, understated nails, slicked-back buns, and neutral tones are hallmarks of the style.

She expressed gratitude for the appreciation her style is getting. The piece quotes her as saying, “It makes me so happy to look out into the crowd, or even in my tagged photos on Instagram, and I see that people do the makeup—they wear the glitter, they have a little dolphin.”

She also reflected on her sudden rise from what she called a “flop era,” saying internally her life “doesn’t feel much different” as she’s been singing almost her whole life, but she recognizes there are “a lot of new eyes” on her.