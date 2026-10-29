Paris Jackson Asks to Make a Change to Michael Jackson’s Estate

Paris Jackson has filed a request asking a judge to lower the pay of John Branca, who became the sole executor of the Michael Jackson estate after the death of his co-executor John McClain in May 2026.

That per an October 28 TMZ report, which says this outlet learned this information from Los Angeles Superior Court filings they obtained. The report says Paris wants to substantially lower the amount Branca receives, and stated in her documents that he is not keeping up with submitting financial statements on time.

In fact, Paris used the words “persistent incompetence” to describe the way Branca, who first started working for Michael back in 1980, has been handling things.

The report says the documents show that Paris wants Branca’s pay lowered from 15% to 10% of the estate’s entertainment related income for every year from 2023 on, until a 2026 accounting is filed.

TMZ says they obtained a statement from a rep for the estate that called Paris’ motion “completely without merit” and claimed they shouldn’t have to pay penalties for 2023 and 2024, years for which they say accountings have already been filed.

They also say they saw a document submitted by Branca that indicates Paris received $6.3 million in benefits over the course of the year. The estate is estimated to generate between $50 million to $115 million in revenue annually.

It has been almost a year since Paris first went to court and accused Branca and McClain of mismanaging the estate’s financing and paying themselves unfairly high amounts. She also argued the failed to properly invest certain monies.

This May, Paris scored a legal win when the court ordered the executors to return $625 million in unauthorized bonus payments that were made to third party law firms back in 2018.

Deadline says on October 28 they were given the following statement from a rep for Paris:

“Enough of the smoke and mirrors — Paris is asking to reduce the management fee. Executor Branca has repeatedly failed to meet deadlines ordered by the judge that are in place to provide Paris and her siblings visibility about how the Estate is being run. Since money is what motivates Executor Branca, this is the only way to enforce the timeline he agreed to.”

The statement also insists the 2023 and 2024 accountings which Branca referenced in his own statement to TMZ were incomplete.

Deadline notes Paris has received around $65 million total so far from Michael’s estate.

Paris Did Not Support Michael Jackson Biopic After Saying Her Input Was Ignored

Paris decided not to be involved with the megahit biopic starring her cousin Jafaar. While many members of her family walked the red carpet at the premiere, Paris and Janet were two who stayed away from the movie’s spotlight.

“I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest/didn’t sit right with me and when they didn’t address it I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys not my circus. God bless and god speed,” she said.

“I wish everybody was in the movie,” LaToya said when she was asked why Janet didn’t want to be portrayed in the film.