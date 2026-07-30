Michael Jackson’s Mom Katherine Jackson, 96, Glows in Adorable New Photos

Katherine Jackson is glowing in a new set of family photos. The mother of the late music icon Michael Jackson spent quality time with daughter La Toya Jackson and family friend Brenda Richie, according to a new video La Toya shared to Instagram under the caption “Spending time with Mother!!! Brenda, I simply love it! Parents are so precious please show and give much love and enjoy them!” La Toya wrote in a post shared on Wednesday, July 29.

Getty US pop star Michael Jackson and his mother Katherine Jackson

In the clip, Katherine posed between La Toya and Brenda inside what appeared to be her bedroom, all three women smiling for the camera.

Fans Shower the Jackson Family With Love

The comments section quickly filled with warmth for the family moment. “Mama Katherine looks lovely,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I’m happy to see Mama Katherine doing so well.”

Others gushed over the trio together. “I only see 3 gorgeous queens,” one comment read, while another said, “You, Brenda & Ms. Katherine look soooo beautiful.”

One fan wrote, “You can tell Latoya is the one who brings the family together,” and another wrote, “Thank you and Mother for giving us the Best of the Best.”

One follower shared a more personal note: “I’m currently reading the book Mrs. Jackson wrote, and I’m absolutely loving learning about the family’s story from her perspective.”

A Rare March Appearance Ahead of Her 96th Birthday

This isn’t the first time this year La Toya has given fans a glimpse of her mom. In March, the pair were spotted together at church, with La Toya, dressed in an all-black Coach ensemble, standing alongside Katherine as the two smiled for the camera.

“This lovely lady will be 96 on May 4th,” La Toya wrote in that caption. “A kind soul that radiates love. An inspiration to us all!”

Michael Jackson’s Sweet Tribute to His Mom

La Toya’s admiration for Katherine has always been matched by her late brother Michael’s.

“Every child thinks their mother is the greatest mother in the world, but we Jacksons never lost that feeling,” the “Thriller” singer wrote in his 1988 autobiography, Moonwalk, as excerpted by People.

“Because of Katherine’s gentleness, warmth and attention, I can’t imagine what it’s like to grow up without a mother’s love.” He continued, “The lessons she taught us were invaluable. Kindness, love, and consideration for other people headed her list.”

Katherine’s Role Raising Michael’s Kids

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Following Michael’s death in 2009 at age 50, he left his children Prince Jackson, 29, Paris Jackson, 28, and Bigi Jackson, 24, in Katherine’s custody.

“Out of all the people in Michael’s life, I think Michael adored his children more than anything else,” she told Dateline in 2010. “And they adored him.”

“There’s not a day go by that I don’t think about my son,” Katherine continued. “It really has been hard. But with the friends and loved ones and family around me, I’m doing ok, especially with prayer.”

Katherine is also mom to Rebbie Jackson, 76, Jackie Jackson, 75, Jermaine Jackson, 71, Marlon Jackson, 69, Randy Jackson, 64, and Janet Jackson, 60, in addition to the late Tito Jackson, with late husband Joe Jackson.