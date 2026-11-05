Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Ditches Bra And Poses In Sexy High Heels [PHOTOS]

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, 30, looked utterly breathtaking in her latest sexy snap on Instagram. The singer stripped down and posed on the floor to advertise her new single “TR*MP STAMP”, which came out yesterday. It appears she’s following in her mother’s footsteps and carving her own path as an artist, with almost 650k followers on her Instagram alone!

Lourdes’ Sexy Snap

Lourdes sent pulses racing by stripping down to nothing but a sheer black lace bodysuit and posing on the floor. The lingerie style outfit featured a thong-style bottom and very little coverage, leaving her endlessly long legs and thighs fully exposed. Lourdes opted to ditch her bra in the outfit, which perfectly flaunted her assets as she eyed up the camera with her legs in the air. Spaghetti straps on the bodysuit drew attention to her figure even more, leaving more space open around the chest area.

If the outfit couldn’t be sexy enough, Lourdes topped it off with a stunning pair of chunky black high heeled shoes. She radiated confidence draping one hand down by her side on the floor and using the other to lift up her lower back to maintain balance in her upside down position.

The lighting in the photo is very unique, offering green, pink and navy tones almost akin to the atmosphere of the Northern Lights. A flame also appears to be shining from one of the star’s shoes, pointing towards the camera.

Fans went wild for the photo in the post’s comments section, which to date has been “liked” nearly 30k times. One user gushed: “YES YES YES,” followed by a series of flame emojis showing Lourdes how hot they think that they are.

A second shared: “This cover shoot is incredible.”

Meanwhile others added “I am screaming loud. the artwork is fire!!! love u,” “Oh this is a hard yes”, “Only serving us one slide of this is criminal”, and “Have you confessed?”, making reference to Madonna’s recent album called “Confessions on a Dance Floor”

About Lourdes’ Music Career

Lourdes Leon, otherwise known as Lola Leon, creates music under the record label Chemical X. She mostly dabbles in experimental, alternative tunes, blending together different genres.

The star released her debut single titled “Lock&Key” back in 2022, combining a mixture of electronic club beats and atmospheric vocal arrangements. After dropping the track later that year Lourdes released her debut EP, with more music of a similar eneergy.

The following year, Lourdes released a track called “Spelling” which pays homage o Madonna’s iconic track titled “Frozen” from 1998. Then earlier this year Lourdes collaborated directly with Madonna on track 15 of her album project, “The Test”, and served as a featured artist in the project alongside her mother. She’s also performed live shows at festivals and venues including the Brava Madrid Music Festival, Parklife in Manchester, and Night Club 101 in New York City.

Lourdes has previously stated that she aspires to be an authentic artist doing what she loves and expressing herself truly instead of doing what she feels will get her more “clicks and views”. Congratulations to Lourdes on her new single!