‘American Idol’ Alum Kellie Pickler Settles Dispute With Late Husband’s Parents: Report

Kellie Pickler has reached a confidential settlement with the parents of her late husband, country music songwriter Kyle Jacobs, after a dispute over his belongings, TMZ reports they learned from court documents.

Pickler, 40, finished in sixth place on season 5 of “American Idol” during its massively successful original run on Fox.

The report says the singer has been battling Jacobs’ parents, Reed and Sharon, for three years over several of his belongings including guns, jewelry, and an iPhone.

His parents accused Pickler of refusing to return the items, TMZ explains. The monetary value of the items is not known, but they are clearly very important to both Pickler and her former in-laws.

Other items involved in the dispute included baseball cards, a laptop and hard drives, a Rolex watch, and musical equipment, per the story.

How Did Kellie Pickler’s Husband Die?

Getty Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs in 2015

Jacobs died on February 17, 2023 of a gunshot wound that was ruled a suicide. The incident happened in an upstairs room of the Nashville home he shared with Pickler. Pickler was asleep in another room, and contacted emergency services after she could not get into the room where he was.

Pickler and Jacobs got married in 2011 after meeting three years earlier, People says. They say the “Red High Heels” singer told the mag the day they got engaged in 2010 was “the most amazing day” of her life.

Along with songwriting for Pickler, Jacobs has written tracks for stars including Garth Brooks, Trace Adkins, George Strait, and more.

What Did Kellie Pickler Say About Her Husband’s Death?

Six months after the tragedy, Pickler spoke out in a statement to People about how she was feeling. “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still. I have chosen to heed his advice,” the North Carolina native said.

She also thanked her supporters and family for reaching out via calls, letters, and messages. ““It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers,” she said.

She also revealed she wouldn’t be throwing a large funeral for her husband, saying an “intimate memorial” was what he would want.

Kellie Pickler Personified a Small-Town Sweetheart on ‘American Idol’

Kellie Pickler burst into the national spotlight from her super small hometown of Albemarle, North Carolina and charmed the audience with her sincerity and humorously country ways as a fresh-faced 19-year-old.

She was eliminated during the Top 6 week after performing “Unchained Melody.” After joining Nashville’s country music scene following her “Idol” run, she was often photographed with fellow newcomer Taylor Swift and season 4 winner Carrie Underwood.

Kellie was also often spotted looking friendly with Julianne Hough, who pursued a country music career and had some early success before moving on to become one of the most famous faces of “Dancing With the Stars.”

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