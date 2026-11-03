Paris Jackson Fights for $600M Trust She Says Her Father Intended for His Kids

Paris Jackson is taking a stand for herself and her brothers in a major dispute over their late father’s estate. The 28-year-old singer has filed a court petition seeking a $600 million transfer to the Michael Jackson Family Trust. She argues that the money should have been distributed long ago. The trust was established to benefit her and her brothers, Prince and Bigi.

Challenging Her Father’s Estate

According to Page Six, Paris Jackson filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on October 29. She is asking a judge to order executor John Branca to transfer $600 million to the family trust. Alternatively, she wants the court to determine an appropriate amount.

The filing argues that there is no legitimate reason for the trust to remain unfunded more than 17 years after Michael’s passing. It also points to the estate’s substantial earnings and cash holdings.

Michael’s will reportedly stipulated that his children should begin receiving income from their respective trust portions when they turned 21. However, the singer claims that this arrangement has not happened as intended.

Instead, the siblings allegedly receive smaller payments determined by the executor. The filing also claims that control over these payments has discouraged the children from questioning the estate’s administration.

Paris Jackson Says the Family Trust Has the Money

A major part of the petition concerns the estate’s financial position. According to Page Six, the filing outlines several major transactions that generated substantial funds.

The filing states that the estate generated more than $2.5 billion in gross earnings through December 2024. Its overall value was estimated at between $2 billion and $3 billion.

The petition argues that the estate can meet its outstanding obligations while also funding the family trust.

Concerns About Estate Administration

The petition also raises concerns about how the estate has responded to questions about its administration. It claims that when Paris Jackson began challenging decisions last year, including what she described as “non-contractual gifts” to colleagues, the response included legal action and public criticism.

Paris Jackson argues that this pattern of administration should not continue. She is asking the court to consider whether the executor’s decisions have been consistent with the intentions set out in her father’s will.

The estate has disputed her allegations. A spokesperson for the Michael Jackson Estate told Page Six that the trust and individual beneficiary trusts cannot be fully funded until several legal matters are resolved.

What Paris Jackson Wants the Court to Do

Michael’s original inheritance arrangements are an important part of the dispute. According to the petition, he intended for each child to receive one-third of the principal in their respective trusts at age 30.

They would then receive half of their remaining shares at 35. The balance would be distributed outright when they turned 40.

The timing is particularly relevant for the family. Prince is expected to turn 30 in four months. Paris Jackson turns 29 in April, while Bigi turns 25 in February.

The singer wants the court to order the executor to transfer the requested $600 million to the family trust. She is also seeking reimbursement for her legal fees and costs from estate assets.

Michael Jackson’s daughter is seeking a court decision that would allow her and her brothers to move closer to receiving the inheritance their father planned for them.

The matter is scheduled for a December hearing.