Britney Spears Bravely Shares Heartbreak at Actions of Her Sister & Ex-Husband: ‘I Will Find a New Family’

On Sunday, November 1, Britney Spears shared heartbreaking new information about the way she says she’s been treated by her family in the years since she was locked into a controversial conservatorship in which her father and his associates were granted complete power over her body and finances in 2008.

In the post, the “Toxic” singer wrote that she was barred by her sister Jamie Lynn from holding her niece Ivey, who was born in 2018, and that her ex-husband Kevin Federline blocked her from using the restroom at his home when she would arrive to pick up her kids.

Britney Spears Wants to ‘Find a New Family’

For the emotional post, Britney seemed to express her mood by using a still from the 2003 comedy film “Uptown Girls” of Dakota Fanning’s character throwing up her middle finger.

The star resolved, “I will find a new family!!” before stating, “Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy [sic] one time when I would visit in Louisiana during covid in two week trips and Kevin wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house!!!”

Britney then explained those around her made her “feel like a slave” and kept secrets behind her back, while she says “all I ever did was work for my dad!”

Britney Spears Previously Said She Felt Abandoned by Her Family During Conservatorship Horror

Getty Britney Spears with her younger sister Jamie Lynn at the 2002 Teen Choice Awards.

Jamie Lynn is Britney’s 35-year-old sister, who gained minor fame in the mid-2000s for starring on the show “Zoey 101.” She became a tabloid fixture in December 2007 after the media learned shew as pregnant at 16 with her daughter Maddie, now 18.

Jamie Lynn had a second daughter, Ivey, in 2018 with her husband Jamie Watson. The pair got married in 2014.

Britney’s father Jamie, along with controversial business manager and owner of Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group Lou Taylor, exercised draconian control over Britney’s personal and romantic life, eating habits, creative decisions, and medical care, according to her 2023 book “The Woman in Me.” She says the dynamic lasted for the majority of the 13-year conservatorship that stripped of her any and all decision making about her life.

The singer revealed that in 2018, she was admitted against her will to a Beverly Hills treatment program for which she was forced to pay $60,000 a month, and that the move was made after she voiced a desire not to perform in her upcoming Vegas residency “Domination.”

Britney was held in the facility for three months, where she says she was forced to take extreme doses of lithium, and was left in fear that the people in charge were attempting to kill her. She says she texted Jamie Lynn for help, and received a reply that told her to “stop fighting it.”

At the June 2021 hearing in which Britney publicly spoke out against the restrictions of her conservatorship via a phone appearance, she told the judge she was angered by the fact that her family members had been vacationing in 2019 at a vacation home she’d previously purchased with her own money, at the same time she was isolated in the facility. Bustle has a rundown of the several times the Destin, Florida condo has been publicly mentioned.

Report Says Jamie Lynn is Unconcerned by Britney’s Latest Post

The day after Britney made the post calling out Kevin and Jamie Lynn for seeming to give her the cold shoulder, Page Six reported they were told by an insider that Jamie Lynn and her husband “aren’t really concerned about the post” because they say it doesn’t hold much truth.

The report says the insider claimed that Britney in fact has held Ivey, and that Ivey “loves her.”