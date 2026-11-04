’60s Rock Icon Mourns Passing of His Wife of 53 Years In Heartbreaking Tribute

Robby Krieger, guitarist with The Doors, has announced some sad news to fans.

In a social media post, the 80-year-old musician shared that his wife of more than half a century passed away on October 29.

A Touching Tribute

Krieger, who wrote such Doors hits as “Light My Fire” and “Love Me Two Times,” honored his late wife in an Instagram post.

“I am so sorry I can’t share this news in person,” he wrote.

“After more than fifty years of love and marriage, my wife Lynn Ann Veres passed away peacefully last night, October 29.”

According to Krieger, he and their son, Waylon, “were with her until the end. Will miss her so much. Your thoughts and prayers will be appreciated,” he concluded.

Her official cause of death is not yet publicly known. TMZ reported that Veres, who inspired The Doors’ hit “Love Her Madly,” had been “battling a longtime illness.”

‘Set the Night on Fire’

Getty GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA – JULY 30: Robby Krieger performs on stage at the Asian Hall Of Fame’s Celebrate Asia Festival at Alex Theatre on July 30, 2022 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

While promoting his 2021 memoir, “Set the Night on Fire,” Krieger opened up about his and his wife’s love story during an interview with People.

Krieger confirmed that she’d dated Doors frontman Jim Morrison before they started seeing each other, and recalled how they’d come to meet.

“She was there when we first went to New York. There was this place called Ondine’s Club, and she was one of the gals who would hang out there. She, of course, took a shining to Jim and so eventually she came out to L.A. I hadn’t even really met her in New York, although I knew she was there. She was one of the gals or guys that would come back to the dressing room and stuff, just to hang out.”

Ultimately, Krieger credits her initial attraction to Morrison for bringing them together.

“Anyway, she was taken with Jim so she decided to come out to L.A. Jim had written to her and said something like, ‘Oh yeah, come on out. I’ve got this apartment you can stay in.’ So she comes out and knocks on the door, and who’s there but [Jim’s longtime girlfriend] Pam. That was their first encounter in L.A. Lynn goes, ‘Who is she?’ Jim says, ‘Oh, she just lives here.’ So Lynn leaves in a huff, and Jim runs after her, and then almost gets run down by a car. Crazy stuff.”

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With Morrison no longer a romantic option, Veres eventually caught Krieger’s eye.

“Anyway, I took a liking to her later, when she was pissed off at Jim,” Krieger recalled.

“I just started seeing her a little more when she was really down on Jim because of all his crazy [expletive],” he added. “And it just worked out. She’s still with me.”

Meanwhile, the couple’s son, Waylon, had become the frontman of Krieger’s group, the Robby Krieger Band.

“It’s been great,” Krieger added. “We’ve been doing that for the last six or eight years. He played in my Robby Krieger Band, but now he’s the frontman. He’s really great. It’s amazing. I think maybe some of Jim’s soul might have jumped into him.”





