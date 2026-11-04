Britney Spears’ Fallout With Her Sister Dates Back To 2022 – Here’s What Happened

At the star of this month, Britney Spears shared a heartbreaking post bringing to light new information about how she was treated by her family while she was locked into her controversial conservatorship. In a statement the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” icon took fire most notably at her sister Jamie Lynn, though the singer actually spoke about the strained connection between herself and Jamie four whole years ago – shortly after going to court to attempt to terminate her conservatorship.

What Did Britney Say Years Ago?

Britney took to social media back in 2022 and posted a scathing statement, calling her sister a “selfish little brat” and saying that she had sent her a cease and desist letter. Further remarks in the statement included Britney declaring: “I wish the almighty Lord would come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me!”

In addition to calling out her sister’s behavior at the time, Britney also accused her father of mismanaging her money and taking from her earnings during her conservatorship – which the family went on to deny.

Britney was placed under a conservatorship temporarily by the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles in 2008 following her public struggles with her mental health. The conservatorship, designed to help manage the star’s estate, career, finances, and personal decisions, was terminated in 2021 after almost 14 years of being in place.

The termination followed the public beginning what was known as the #FreeBritney movement on social media, where fans campaigned to end the conservatorship after believing that the level of control she was placed under was too heavy. The movement grew from an online hashtag to real-life protests being held on a weekly basis outside of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in LA.

Britney gave a 20-minute long testimony while in court discussing her desire to end the conservatorship, at the time describing it as abusive, humiliating, and doing her “way more harm than good”.

Britney’s Latest Post

Britney’s latest post uses a still from “Uptown Girls” of Dakota Fanning’s 2003 character throwing up her middle finger to convey her mood. Then, in the post’s caption, Britney shared how her sister has apparently never let her hold her niece Ivy, and that her ex-husband Kevin Federline wouldn’t even let her use the bathroom at his house when she would come over to pick up her sons Sean Preston and Jayen James.

The caption of the photo read: ““I will find a new family!! Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy [sic] one time when I would visit in Louisiana during covid in two week trips and Kevin wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house!!!”

The star then further noted how she was made to “feel like a slave” even though all she “ever did was work for [her] dad!”.

We wish Britney Spears all the best with her mental health journey, her happiness, and whatever is in store for her next. She will always be such an icon in the world of music.