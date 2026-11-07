Chris Brown Seems to Address Reports of Backstage Clash With Usher in New Post

Chris Brown appeared to respond to rumors he had a backstage confrontation with Usher by posting a simple message to Instagram that read, “Internet cap” and “Don’t fall for it.”

He posted the message on Friday, November 6, the day after several outlets including TMZ reported the two stars had an argument backstage during their November 5 Atlanta show.

What Happened With Usher & Chris Brown?

The two R&B superstars are currently on their joint tour, “The R&B Tour,” also known as the “Raymond & Brown Tour.”

The shows kicked off over the summer of 2026 on June 26, and made its way to Atlanta, Georgia for a five-night run on Thursday, November 5.

TMZ reports Thursday’s show was delayed by three hours, and rumors attributed the late start to a “verbal argument” between the pair, which the story reported was still “unresolved,” according to the outlet’s sources.

The outlet says they were told by sources in the know that the disagreement started over how to handle the fact that extreme traffic around the venue was making many fans late.

Chris wanted to wait for all the fans to arrive, while Usher wanted to go ahead, the report says. Fans on social media revealed the concert didn’t kick off until after 10 PM. It had been scheduled to begin around 7:30.

Usher Referred to the Concert in Question as ‘My Show’

“Welcome to my show!” Usher yelled to the crowd as he took the stage after the reported tension with is co-headliner.

Special guests T.I. and Young Dro were brought out to surprise the crowd.

There were also no joint performances from the pair that night. At other shows, they have performed their hit “New Flame” together.

Billboard points out the tour has been a major financial success so far, selling almost half a million tickets for its 10 September shows.

Chris Brown Seemed Excited for the 2nd Night in Atlanta

If there was a problem, Chris Brown is not letting it get in the way of his enthusiasm for performing. “ATL NIGHT 1. Night 2 here we come ❤️” he captioned a set of shots showing some Balenciaga moments from Thursday night.

A fan hit his comments with a kindhearted prayer of protection, writing, “God, please keep Chris Brown strong mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Quiet his worries, protect his peace, remove anything weighing on his heart, and give him the strength to overcome every battle he faces. May he never lose himself while navigating life. Amen.”

Usher & Chris Brown Previously Appeared to Have a Tense Moment Over Teyana Taylor at Party

Back in 2023, Usher hosted a birthday party for Chris in Las Vegas. Among the attendees was R&B singer and 2026 Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor,

Chris appeared to have a spat with Teyana, and was then heard yelling, “I don’t care!” at Usher when he tried to calm things down.

However, there seems to be a lot of respect between the two artists. In June, Usher told the AP, “He’s my brother, and he’s amazing as a performer. That’s who I see. He works hard for his fans, and his fans support him.”