Olivia Rodrigo Strips Down in Cheeky Christmas Music Video With Famous Faces

Olivia Rodrigo is getting into the holiday spirit with a cheeky new Christmas music video featuring some familiar Hollywood faces.

The 23-year-old singer stripped down to her underwear in her fictional boyfriend’s childhood bedroom for the music video accompanying her new holiday single, “Take Me Home (4 Christmas),” released Friday, Nov. 6.

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The festive video also features appearances from “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Ben Marshall, who plays Rodrigo’s boyfriend.

According to The Sun, the short film follows Rodrigo as she imagines spending Christmas with her boyfriend’s family and doing everything she can to win them over.

The singer shows off several looks throughout the video, including a tank top and underwear while lounging on a bed, red stockings and a short black dress.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Christmas Music Video Features Cynthia Nixon and Ben Marshall

The music video begins with Rodrigo cleaning up after an all-night party while Marshall’s character sleeps on the couch.

She soon imagines herself celebrating Christmas with his family, taking part in holiday traditions and trying to make a good impression.

Throughout the fantasy, Rodrigo bakes yule logs, plays charades and attempts to impress her boyfriend’s grandmother and mother.

Nixon, 60, plays Marshall’s mother, while the 31-year-old comedian portrays Rodrigo’s love interest.

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The video also includes a scene in which Rodrigo lies in her boyfriend’s childhood bed wearing only a tank top and underwear.

The song itself focuses on wanting a relationship to become more serious, with Rodrigo singing about meeting her boyfriend’s parents rather than simply spending time alone together.

However, the family celebration isn’t real. By the end of the video, Rodrigo returns to reality, where her boyfriend is still asleep on the couch.

During a Nov. 5 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Nixon revealed that she was surprised when Rodrigo invited her to appear in the music video.

“She is the kindest, loveliest, most fun person,” Nixon said, according to Billboard. “I was very startled and thrilled to be invited.”

Nixon explained that Rodrigo is a longtime fan of “Sex and the City,” particularly the relationship between her character, Miranda Hobbes, and Steve Brady, played by David Eigenberg.

Rodrigo previously told Jimmy Fallon in May that “multiple songs” from her album “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” were inspired by Miranda and Steve’s relationship.

According to PEOPLE, Rodrigo wrote the holiday track over the summer with longtime collaborator Dan Nigro and songwriter Amy Allen.

Following its release, she celebrated on Instagram and praised Nixon and Marshall, calling them her favorite “canonical red heads.”

Fans React to Olivia Rodrigo’s Surprise Christmas Song

Rodrigo’s unexpected holiday release quickly drew reactions from fans, many of whom expressed excitement over the singer’s Christmas debut.

“I don’t think this is what anyone was expecting but this is absolutely amazing,” one viewer commented on YouTube.

Another joked, “Olivia’s not joking about her expectations now, she wants serious COMMITMENT!!”

A third wrote, “Olivia writing christmas music was not on my 2026 bingo card but I’m so here for it.”

The track also has a connection to the Waitresses’ 1981 holiday song “Christmas Wrapping.”

Per PEOPLE, the band’s guitarist and songwriter, Christopher Butler, revealed that Rodrigo contacted him months before the release to express her admiration for the group.

Butler initially questioned whether the message was legitimate because he wasn’t familiar with Rodrigo.

The two eventually met after one of her concerts in Columbus, Ohio, in October.

After hearing her completed Christmas song, Butler praised Rodrigo’s songwriting and arrangements, describing the track as a “fantasticbangersmash.”