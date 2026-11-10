Demi Lovato Ditches Her Top in Risqué New Photoshoot for Fashion Brand [SEE]

Gorgeous former Disney child actress turned singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has set pulses racing with a risqué new photoshoot for a popular fashion brand.

Lovato, 34, has ditched her top for some photos in the shoot with renowned Spanish brand Desigual, in turn completely shedding the wholesome image that saw her star on kids’ television shows like “Barney & Friends,” “As the Bell Rings,” and “Camp Rock.”

Clearly happy with the stunning shoot, Lovato took to social media to share some shots from it with her fans.

Demi Lovato Looks Absolutely Fabulous in Her Desigual Shoot

Demi Lovato shared some sexy snaps from her Desigual photoshoot with the 147 million followers on her Instagram account and the 1.9 million followers on the Spanish brand’s Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of nine photographs. In all nine of the snaps, Lovato is wearing items from Desigual’s ample and stylish range. The items include a tank top that says “Internet Icon” on the front, a black military-style jacket, a patterned faux fur coat, an olive green and brown printed jacket with matching skirt, a red faux fur coat, thigh-high black leather boots, a purple floral mesh asymmetric dress, a beige military-style jacket, and a black maxi-length skirt with an oversized dark red rose print.

Perhaps most notably, however, is the snap in which Lovato has completely ditched her top. In those snaps, she is wearing printed blue jeans and maintaining her modesty by holding up a cream shaggy faux-fur jacket to her chest. In another image, she has the same set of items, but she is wearing the jacket with nothing underneath it.

Lovato’s caption on her post reads, “thanks for the new shirt @desigual 🖤 #interneticon.”

The star looks incredible in the photos. Her fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about it. Needless to say they loved what they saw.

Lovato’s Fans & Followers Almost Ran Out of Superlatives Describing Her New Photos

Getty Demi Lovato.

The comments section of Demi Lovato’s post is filled with messages from her fans and followers. Everyone absolutely loves her Desigual shoot and almost every positive superlative imaginable was used to describe the snaps.

Brazilian TikTok sensation Bárbara Coura commented several times, writing, “OH MY GOOOOD SO GORGEOUS” and “you’re flawless omg.”

Music video director Hannah Lux Davis, who has worked with Lovato previously, proclaimed, “stunning photos demi!!!!!! 😍”

One of Lovato’s followers wrote, “god you look unreal.”

Another follower called Lovato the “Eighth wonder of the world.”

A Portuguese-speaking user posted, “deslumbrante 🌹 criativa 🌹 marcante 🌹 curiosa 🌹 corajosa 🌹 independente 🌹 charmosa 🌹,” which translates as, “stunning 🌹 creative 🌹 remarkable 🌹 curious 🌹 brave 🌹 independent 🌹 charming 🌹.”

“Fierce is fierce 🔥,” said somebody else.

Someone else wrote, “This is like REALLY good 🫠😍😍.”

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “So sexy unreal icon and legend Demi😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Lovato returned to the Disney Channel this year with a cameo in the musical movie sequel “Camp Rock 3.” She reprised her role as Mitchie Torres from the previous two movies. It was almost as big a treat for her fans as this gorgeous photoshoot.

Demi Lovato’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.