Paul McCartney Set for Rare Onstage Reunion with Ringo Starr — Thanks to One of the Eagles

It’s a rare occasion whenever the two surviving members of The Beatles perform together onstage, and plans are in place for Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to join forces once again.

The last time the two shared a stage was back in 2024, when Starr joined McCartney at London’s O2 Arena for the final show of his Get Back tour, with Starr sitting in on drums for the grand finale, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” followed by “Helter Skelter.”

Now, McCartney, 84, and Starr, 86, will team up one more time.

A Rare Reunion

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As USA Today reports, McCartney and Starr will perform together alongside Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh at the 10th annual VetsAid, part of a bill that also includes The Killers, The War on Drugs, St. Vincent and Lucious.

VetsAid is the creation of Walsh, who held the first benefit concert in 2017 to raise money for veterans’ charities.

Walsh and Starr, by the way, aren’t just fellow musicians, they’re also brothers-in-law; Starr is married to Catherine Bach, sister of Walsh’s wife, Marjorie Bach.

VetsAid will take place on January 29 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“Having spent the past two years at the Sphere and working with the hardworking people of Las Vegas, I want to show them my gratitude and respect,” Walsh said in a statement, referencing the Eagles’ recent residences in Vegas. “This city has taken such good care of me and my family that it would be my privilege to give back to the large veteran community here and to their families.”

A Monetary Milestone

Meanwhile, news of McCartney’s upcoming reunion with Starr comes at the same time as a report that McCartney’s net worth has hit a major milestone, exceeding $1 billion for the first time ever.

According to a recent ranking from Forbes, McCartney’s current net worth has been estimated at approximately $1.4 billion.

Among the various factors adding to that figure are his songwriting catalog, tour revenues and art collection, which constitute the majority of his fortune.

Per Forbes, that officially makes McCartney the third wealthiest musician in the world.

Ahead of him are Taylor Swift, who’s worth $2 billion, and Jay-Z, who takes the top sport with a new worth of $2.8 billion.

Grasping Onto Friendship

Getty Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform onstage during “The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles” in Los Angeles on January 27, 2014.

In a 2025 interview with The New York Times, McCartney reflected on how his friendship with Starr has gained importance for both men — not only because of their respective ages, but because of the loss of former bandmates George Harrison and John Lennon.

“With John and George not here, I think we realize nothing lasts forever,” McCartney told the Times. “So we grasp onto what we have now because we realize that it’s very special. It’s something hardly anyone else has. In fact, in our case, it’s something no one else has. There’s only me and Ringo, and we’re the only people who can share those memories.”

While speaking with the Times, Starr looked back on his own early attempts at songwriting, admitting he could never measure up to Lennon and McCartney.

“It’s hard to come to the front when you’ve got John and Paul,” he said, recalling what would happen when he’d play them something he’d written.

“I’d say, ‘I’ve got this song.’ And halfway through they’d all be laying on the floor laughing, because I wasn’t writing new songs. I was writing new words to old songs,” he said.





