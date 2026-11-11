Usher & Chris Brown Cancel Shows as Tour Saga Takes a New Twist

Usher and Chris Brown have cancelled two upcoming tour dates as news regarding their ongoing “The R&B Tour” takes a new turn. WSB-TV says the scrapped dates include their SoFi stadium date in California, which was set for November 16, and their December 6 show which was planned for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

A reason for the cancelations has not been given, and neither Usher nor Chris has addressed the news.

Usher & Chris Brown Reunited for Duets After Rumored Disagreement

The two artists were rumored to have clashed backstage ahead of the opening night of their tour in Atlanta. The pair ended up taking the stage almost three hours late after reportedly arguing about how to handle the fact that many fans were stuck in traffic, causing late arrivals.

That night, November 5, Usher and Chris skipped the duets they typically perform in their show, and Usher sparked speculation by saying at one point, “Welcome to my show,” which some fans interpreted as a snub towards Chris.

However, they seemed to be on better terms by the second night in the A, coming back together to share the stage once again.

Usher and Chris have been associates for over a decade, first musically collaborating together in 2014 to create the R&B hit ?New Flame,” which peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 6 on the R&B/Hip Hop chart.

The song was featured on Chris Brown’s album “X,” which also spawned the massive hit “Loyal.”