Brandy & Monica Discuss Las Vegas Residency, Tease New Music

Grammy-winning singers Brandy & Monica have announced “The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency,” with dates beginning in May 2027. The announcement came following the singers’ performance of their chart-topping hit on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” for Grammy night.

Getty Us singer Monica and US singer and actress Brandy pose with Brandy’s newly unveiled Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, California

According to Variety, “The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency” will be housed at Resorts World Las Vegas on May 29. Performances will then continue through June before concluding on July 17.

The highly anticipated residency comes after Brandy and Monica’s sold-out 2025 arena tour, which included 32 dates after being extended due to high demand. Additionally, both singers headlined various music festivals in 2026, with some as a duo and others solo.

Notably, the pair headlined the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture in July. Monica released a statement to Variety.

“Originally, it was planned as a one-and-done, but I’ll be honest, after the first night, I realized it was far deeper,” the 46-year-old songstress began.

“I think the most important factor in any relationship or friendship, especially one that has a partnership like ours, is communication. Communication is key, and keeping other people out, allowing us to speak about the things that matter, to talk about things when one may like something or may not like something, making sure other people’s feelings don’t become our own. [It’s] the key component to how we make sure things work best,” she added.

See the dates below:

Saturday, May 29

Sunday, May 30

Wednesday, June 2

Friday, June 4

Saturday, June 5

Friday, July 9

Saturday, July 10

Wednesday, July 14

Friday, July 16

Saturday, July 17

The ‘Boy Is Mine’ Singers Dish on the Residency

Getty Brandy and Monica in July 2026

Brandy and Monica spoke to Good Morning America backstage at “Dancing With The Stars” about the residency.

“I just love Moe. She’s just great. She’s just aggressive,” Brandy began. “I just like your attitude.”

Monica then joked that Brandy likes her stories, noting that the “Have You Ever” singer is more of a homebody than she is.

“I’ll tell her everything that’s going on outside, and she’ll be like, ‘Tell me another story.'”

“But it’s the stuff that doesn’t happen on camera that I think matters most because you have to build rapport and relationship in order to do something of this magnitude,” Monica continued.

From there, Brandy discussed the “incredible respect” she has for Monica as an artist. Monica also sang Brandy’s praises, saying, “I understand who she is to this industry, I understand who she is to this record, and I understand who she is to me.”

After that, the reporter asked about the possibility of new music. “We’ll see,” Brandy said, noting how busy they both are preparing for the residency and various commitments in their respective careers.

When the reporter said, “It’s not a no,” both confirmed they weren’t ruling out recording new music together. “We can put a maybe on that,” Brandy said before Monica added, “A strong maybe.”