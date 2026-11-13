Britney Spears Teases Secret New Passion Project

It’s been awhile since Britney Spears has recorded any new music.

While fans have been enjoying the recent 25th-anniversary edition rerelease of her 2001 album “Britney,” which boasts five unreleased songs and two remixed tracks taken from the album’s 2001 recording sessions, Spears is reportedly about to announce another project that should attract attention.

B Tiny

On Friday, November 13, sources confirmed to People that Spears was about to launch her own line of jewelry, B Tiny.

According to People, the new brand’s Instagram account is officially live, promising followers that it will be “coming soon.”

A source told the magazine that B TIny will be “coming out in the next few months,” with more information about the individual items to be arriving within the new few weeks.

“Britney is very involved, and nothing is being made that she hasn’t approved,” the source says. “The brand is reflective of her style, which is girlie and very Etsy-style but on a vast scale.”



The source describes the line as as “elevated festival jewelry” in colors such as “teals and pinks.”

The source adds, “Britney has personally led design on the jewelry. This isn’t merch. It’s a real jewelry line of elevated pieces that are also authentically Britney. They’re like if her Instagram captions turned into pieces of jewelry that you could wear to a Lana Del Rey concert or a rave or a date night or a night with your girls. It will be the perfect gift for either your millennial sister or the young girls in a Y2K phase.”

Britney Spears Is ‘So Incredibly Joyfyul

Spears has already teased the project via Instagram.

“I’m so incredibly joyful about this project!!!!!” she wrote.

“These are versions of what’s to come for my new jewelry line … it’s honestly exquisite in person !!!” she continued, adding that “This pic doesn’t do juestice at all … coming soon!!!”

‘Britney’ Redux

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Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, Spears is also celebrating the quarter-century anniversary of her self-titled 2001 album, “Britney.”

As People noted, on Friday, November 6, Sony Music’s Legacy Recordings and RCA Records announced that “Britney” would be receiving a special re-release to mark this major milestone.

“Available now on digital and set for release on CD and 2LP vinyl, the newly expanded record will feature all of the original tracks plus 11 bonus tracks — five of which are being officially released for the first time,” noted People.

These include “Right Now (Taste the Victory),” “She’ll Never Be Me,” “Am I A Sinner,” “When I Say So” and “My Big Secret.”

At the time of the album’s original release in 2001, Spears told The Guardian that “Britney” represented a maturity in her musical evolution.

“Lately, I feel wiser and more centred and more settled with myself,” she said. “I’m from the South so I’m a very open person and I’ve had to teach myself not to open up to too many people.”

Describing her musical direction, she said, ‘It’s pop music, but it’s definitely different. I’ve changed, and it reflects how my tastes in music have changed. I think if you keep challenging yourself to do something different, people will see that and like that. But it’s up to me to change. And I can’t sing the same kind of thing all the time. That would bore me.”



