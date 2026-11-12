Founding Member of Beloved Rock Band W.A.S.P. Passes Away at 69 & Tributes Pour In

Tony Richards, one of the founding members of the rock band W.A.S.P., has passed away at the age of 69.

News of the drummers’ passing was shared by the band leader Blackie Lawless on their official Facebook page.

“The entire W.A.S.P. Camp are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our original drummer, Tony Richards,” the statement read. “When the Band was first started we were 4 extremely strong personalities. Tony was absolutely equal to any of the others that were in the Band. His personality was infectious. He looked fantastic in photos. But his ability to play made him really who he was. To watch him play riveted you no matter where you were in the room. When he was gone from the Band we were wounded in a way that we never really quite recovered from. He was equally a part of that first album and when that record is heard to this day his personal stamp will forever be a part of the totality of that recording.

“He will forever be missed. We in the W.A.S.P. Camp would like to wish his family our deepest condolences.”

Richards was with the band from 1982 to 1984, playing on their self-titled debut album that was released in August 1984. He was reportedly fired and replaced by Steve Riley.

W.A.S.P. Guitarist Christopher Holmes Remembers Tony Richards As ‘One of the Nicest Fella’

https://www.instagram.com/p/Dfo00E9oago

W.A.S.P. Guitarist Christopher Holmes shared his own tribute to Richards on Instagram, remembering the beloved drummer.

“Goodbye Tony …. My Friend and one of the nicest fella you could know!!,” he captioned the post. “Chris has been chatting with Tony regularly of late, and shared some great stories…. Some great memories were made.”

Tributes Pour In

Under the Facebook post by the band as well as the Instagram post shared by Holmes, many fans left heartfelt comments and tributes.

“the OG goat drummer of wasp .. nothing touches that first album for vibe and feel,” one person wrote.

“While Tony wasn’t in the band long, his impact and presence has stood the test of time. His playing on the debut album stood out among his peers at that time, something that unique, powerful and genuine. R.I.P. Tony. Your legacy will forever remain,” another person commented.

“This album blew me away as a young impressionable teen. I had Just starting playing the drums, so the drums on this album really stood out to me. Tony was in your face with his hard fast, heavy double bass drumming. May your contribution to the metal world live on forever Tony. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP Tony,” a fan expressed.

“As good as Steve Riley was, the band lost their sound after Tony left the band. RIP to the original madman,” another fan posted.

“Sad news. Rest in Peace Tony. Wonderful player and underrated for what he did with W.A.S.P. Heavy hitter, and showman, but with great feel… and his double pedal swing triplet feel carried so much of the direction and drive on so many of those early songs. Very saddened to hear of his passing,” one fan stated.