Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor Leaves Due to Worsening Condition

Roger Taylor, the original drummer of Duran Duran, is leaving the new wave band for a second time. The band announced that the 66-year-old musician is retiring after he was diagnosed with tinnitus. Taylor said it was one of the hardest decisions he’s ever had to make, but is the right one for his health.

Why Roger Taylor Is Retiring From Duran Duran

Duran Duran posted three pictures of Taylor on stage on Nov. 12 on Instagram. “After careful consideration and medical advice, he has decided that protecting his hearing and long-term health must now come first,” the caption reads. It included a quote from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” he said. “Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years. But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I’ve reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors.”

The other band members, John Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Nick Rhodes, said they support Taylor’s decision. He noted that finishing their European tour and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is the perfect ending to this chapter of his life.

Duran Duran was inducted in 2022 by Robert Downing Jr. The actor described the band as “cool, sophisticated, fun” and said they performed at his 50th birthday party.

What Is Tinnitus?

Getty John Taylor and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran attends the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 18, 2015

Tinnitus describes the experience of hearing “phantom” sounds in one or both ears. The condition worsens over time, according to the Hearing Loss Association of America. These sounds could come across as ringing, clicking, buzzing, and more.

This condition can be caused by hearing too much noise, ear infections, earwax buildup, medications, or injuries. Taylor previously battled an ear infection, which led to Duran Duran canceling shows in 2008, according to Houston Press.

The drummer left the band in 1985 and rejoined in 2001. He told Off Beat that he was overwhelmed by their popularity and needed a break.

“I’d known that I wanted to be in a band,” the former Arcadia bandmate explained. “I practiced in my bedroom for years. I really wanted to play the drums in a band. And it happened—but it was just so big. I wasn’t prepared for that.”

He said the break was helpful. “It sounds like a cliché, but I needed to get to know myself,” Taylor added. “Because, when you’re in a band like that, you’re very much recognized for being part of the whole. You can lose yourself.”

The band performed in Portugal and Spain this November. Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers released a new funky single, “Free to Love.” They currently don’t have any new tour dates.