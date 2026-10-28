What Icon George Strait Says Is Over for Him

George Strait remains one of the most revered names in all of country music, with an astonishing 44 number-one songs on the genre’s Billboard chart. However, after releasing his latest album, “Cowboys and Dreamers” (2024), the icon admitted he’s done chasing radio hits.

George Strait Says Country Music Radio Has Changed

Getty George Strait and his wife Norma Strait arrive for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2025.

Strait recently spoke with the Tennessean about receiving the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Career Maker award and how much country music has changed in recent years.

“I don’t think my instinct for picking a good country song has changed much, if any,” Strait began. ” I’m still a big melody guy. I’ve said that quite a few times over the years. Great melody, great lyric, great song.”

However, it’s been some time since the music legend had a hit on country radio, and he thinks it’s because stations won’t play his new music.

“We’ll never know if I could still pick a hit or not since radio won’t play anything new from me anymore,” he said.

Still, despite the lack of airplay for his most recent music, Strait isn’t bitter toward country music radio or the industry as a whole. Instead, he’s still appreciative of the support he’s received in the past.

“That’s not a comment against country radio. I get it. They’ve been very good to me over the years, and I really appreciate that. I also thank them for still playing my old stuff. It’s just to say that those days are over,” the 74-year-old added.

From there, the music legend called his fans “the best in the world” before saying, “Just seeing them year after year still coming to my shows is amazing to me. I just hope that they can see what that means to me while I’m on that stage singing them. Hearing them sing with me.”

The ‘Check Yes or No’ Singer Previously Hinted at Retirement

Getty Recording artist George Strait performs during one of his exclusive worldwide engagements, “Strait to Vegas” at T-Mobile Arena on September 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Strait released his 31st album, “Cowboys and Dreamers,” in September 2024. The album debuted at number six on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and at number 14 on the Billboard Top 200, selling 27,000 album-equivalent units.

After that, during a concert in Philadelphia, the music legend spoke to the audience about his eventual retirement.

“I have maybe five good years to sing my songs for you folks,” he began in a clip from the concert. “But hell, it’s been around 50 now. And I still love it just as much as I ever did … [When] I walk through those curtains, and I see your smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again until I walk back out and get on that bus.”

“I don’t know how many more years I can do this, but I figure a few. I do want you to know though, I do walk off this stage, and I’m settled in far away from all of this, you won’t be far away. I’ll still hear your screams and cheers in my mind, and I will always remember you,” he added.